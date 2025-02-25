Stock Market: Sahaj Agrawal of Kotak Sec suggests Nifty Bull Call Spread

Strategy Details:

Strategy: Nifty Bull Call Spread

Expiry: 6MAR2025

Strikes: Buy 22600CE and Sell 23000CE

Net Outflow: 170

Stop Loss: 85

Strategy Target: 350

Rationale:

>> The recent sharp sell-off has pushed the stock market into oversold territory as indicated by the technical Oscillators, creating a potential reversal opportunity.

>> 22,500 is a critical technical support level for Nifty price , reinforced by options data, where a significant concentration of Open Interest (OI) is observed at the 22,500 Strike Call, suggesting a possible temporary halt to the downtrend.

>> This level is expected to provide a base, making it an ideal entry point for bullish positions.

>> Given the prevailing stock market volatility, a Bull Call Spread is a prudent choice—allowing participation in the upside while maintaining a well-defined risk-reward structure.

Disclaimer: Sahaj Agrawal is senior vice president and head of derivatives research at Kotak Securities. Views expressed are his own.