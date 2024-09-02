Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / News / Market regulator Sebi advises exchanges to be more discerning on SME IPOs

Market regulator Sebi advises exchanges to be more discerning on SME IPOs

Urges SMEs to go for alternative funds before exploring listing option

Ashwani Bhatia whole-time member, Sebi
Ashwani Bhatia whole-time member, Sebi
Khushboo Tiwari Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 02 2024 | 6:14 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Exchanges and market ecosystem should learn to say ‘no’ when it comes to listings of small and medium enterprises (SMEs), said Ashwani Bhatia, a whole-time member of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi), amid concerns of manipulation and fraudulent practices in the sector.

His comments come at a time when the market capitalisation of SMEs has surged to Rs 2 trillion and the segment sees heightened investor frenzy for subscriptions during Initial Public Offerings (IPOs).

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp


Bhatia highlighted the lack of due diligence from auditors and market ecosystems, leading to inadequate checks and balances.

"Nobody is saying no to SME listings, even when they inflate their balance sheets. The auditors should be good doctors —don’t give them steroids when they can survive on paracetamol," he said at the Financing 3.0 Summit in Mumbai.

Bhatia urged SMEs to explore other funding opportunities through alternative funds before exploring listing.

“Instead of coming straight to IPO, a better way is to go to angel investors. Grow there for a while and then come to the exchanges,” he suggested.

More From This Section

Gala Precision Engineering IPO fully subscribed within minutes of opening

Stock Market Highlights, Sept 02: Markets post record close; Sensex tops 82,550, Nifty near 25,300

Premier Energy IPO listing prediction: Will strong GMP fuel 100% returns?

The Anup Engg stock rises 4%, hits 52-week high on pact with Graham Corp

Gujarat State Petronet rebounds 13% on heavy volumes; zooms 47% in 11 days


The commitments from  Sebi-registered alternative investment funds (AIFs) have surged to Rs 1,169 crore for SME financing as of March, with Rs 735 crore already raised.

At the same event organised by the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), Ashishkumar Chauhan, MD & CEO of the National Stock Exchange (NSE), said the exchanges have taken cognisance of the issues in SME listings.

“We will maintain the balance, and a stricter guideline is expected. Not all SMEs are doing good," said Chauhan.

The market regulator has of late adopted a stricter approach towards surveillance of SMEs and issued orders against firms found using the route to allegedly siphon off funds, inflate prices through fictitious transactions, or towards promoters using the avenue to offload stakes.

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

54% IPO shares allotted to investors sold within a week, shows Sebi study

Discount brokers may hike rates soon to offset impact of regulatory changes

Single filing with exchange to be reality very soon: Sebi chief Buch

Buch continued to draw salary from ICICI while at Sebi, alleges Congress

Conflict of interest: Buch drew salary from ICICI while at Sebi, says Congress

Topics :SEBIIPOsMarketsInvestment

First Published: Sep 02 2024 | 5:23 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story