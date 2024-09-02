Discount brokers may hike rates soon to offset impact of regulatory changes

Leading brokers are expected to raise rates over the next few weeks as they navigate a slew of regulatory changes which are seen impacting their profitability. Sources said top brokers could start charging for equity trades and raise the flat fee they charge for intraday and derivatives trading by 10-30 per cent. A few smaller players have already lifted broking charges.

The move could spell an end to the zero-brokerage era, which has helped draw millions of new investors into the equity broking fold and promote active trading. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Among the key regulatory changes impacting their profitability are the discontinuation of slab-wise fee structures from October 1, a hike in the holding limit for basic service demat accounts (BSDA), and a proposal to make the UPI-based block mechanism mandatory for the secondary market.

Regulatory sources believe the current fee structure is optically low, and the changes will ensure that the new fee structure is more transparent.

The country’s three largest brokers—Groww, Zerodha, and Upstoxx—are all discount brokers and account for a 50 per cent market share. All of them charge a flat fee of Rs 20 or between 0.03 and 0.05 per cent of a transaction's value, usually the lower of the two.

Industry players said most top players are in a wait-and-watch mode and want to see who blinks first.

More From This Section

While an increase in charges will help mitigate the impact on their bottom line, it will be a huge paradigm shift for the industry. The number of demat accounts has surged from 49.7 million at the beginning of 2021 to 167 million. The ease of opening accounts due to digitisation and the rising financialisation of savings post-pandemic has driven this trend.

It also remains to be seen how higher fees could impact trading patterns, as a zero-cost structure incentivises clients to trade more.

"Brokerage charges should go up and are likely to go up in October or after because that's when the 100 per cent pass-through of exchange transaction charges will come into effect. The move should primarily happen from those with the highest market share from one or more of the top five. Brokerage charges have been very low for far too long. The only reason we could sustain such low charges was volume growth as more retail investors entered the market. But now the growth rate might go down substantially," said Tejas Khoday, co-founder and CEO of FYERS.

Industry players say a higher BSDA threshold could mean more investors qualify for these no-frill demat accounts. This would also result in a hit to revenues.

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has hiked the holding limit from Rs 2 lakh to Rs 10 lakh to qualify for zero maintenance charges. Meanwhile, the maintenance charges for holdings between Rs 4 lakh to Rs 10 lakh is just Rs 100.

"All the changes are impacting the broking revenues. The turnover charges are getting standard, referrals are going away, and the new BSDA norms are in. It will impact profitability, pushing the cost up. The business is very good now as the markets and volumes are buoyant. When the markets correct at some point, the prices will have to go up," said Prakash Gagdani, CEO of Torus Financial Market.

The diktat to levy a flat-fee structure is to ensure the charges levied by brokers are "true to label." At present, brokers charge exchange fees as per the highest slab, but their actual outgoes are as per lower slabs. This helped them pocket a huge spread and enabled them to charge zero or low booking fees.

Similarly, introducing a UPI-based block mechanism for the secondary market will also hurt brokers, as this will dent the interest income they earn on client funds parked with them.

As per regulatory sources, domestic brokers currently hold Rs 2 trillion of client funds on a daily basis. This float helps them generate an annual income of around Rs 12,000 crore. Despite keeping broking charges ultra-low, it is this passive income that has ensured that the leading brokers stay profitable.