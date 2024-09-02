Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex, Nifty likely to start up; Auto cos eyed

Stock Market LIVE Updates, Monday, September 2, 2024: Indian benchmark indices were likely to open on a positive note on Monday, as indicated by higher GIFT Nifty futures that were trading at 25,414 at 7:20 AM, around 150 points ahead of NIfty futures last close.

Global stocks edged higher in choppy trading on Friday, buoyed by US economic data that helped the dollar snap a weeks-long losing streak.

The US personal consumption expenditures (PCE) price index rose 0.2 per cent in July, according to Commerce Department data released on Friday.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average finished up 0.55 per cent to 41,563.08. Benchmark S&P 500 gained 1.01 per cent to end at 5,648.40 and the Nasdaq Composite gained 1.13 per cent to close at 17,713.62.

Elsewhere, Asia-Pacific markets opened on a mixed note on Monday as investors focus on a packed week of economic data and assess China’s business activity figures released over the weekend.

Among the economic data coming out from major markets in the region are inflation data from South Korea, Australia’s second-quarter GDP data, as well as data on pay and household spending from Japan later this week.

China released its official purchasing managers’ index data for August. The manufacturing PMI fell to a six month low of 49.1, a faster contraction compared to the 49.4 seen in July.

The figure also missed the median forecast of 49.5 from economists polled by Reuters, with the index marking its fourth straight month in contraction territory.

On the other hand, China’s non-manufacturing PMI climbed to 50.3, up from July’s 50.2.

Japan’s Nikkei 225 was up 0.94 per cent, crossing the 39,000 mark for the first time since July 31, while the broad based Topix was 0.49 per cent higher.

In contrast, South Korea’s Kospi lost 0.49 per cent, while the small cap Kosdaq was marginally lower.

Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 slipped 0.43 per cent, and Hong Kong's Hang Seng index futures sat at 17,785, lower than the HSI’s last close of 17,989.07.

Oil prices fell. Brent crude futures for October delivery, which expired on Friday, settled 1.43 per cent at $78.80 a barrel, marking a decline of 0.3 per cent for the week and 2.4 per cent for the month.

US West Texas Intermediate crude futures settled down 3.11 per cent to $73.55.

Gold prices weakened. Spot gold lost 0.74 per cent to $2,502.44 an ounce. US gold futures settled 1.3 per cent lower at $2,527.6.