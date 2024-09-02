The Anup Engg stock rises 4%, hits 52-week high on pact with Graham Corp

The Anup Engineering shares hit their 52-week high at Rs 2,289.15 per share, soaring 3.91 per cent in intraday deals. The stock price of Anup Engineering jumped after the company entered into a strategic manufacturing and supply agreement with Graham Corporation, a US based critical equipment firm.

The partnership will enable Anup Engineering to produce and supply essential equipment for Graham's global projects. The company operates in process equipment, serving industries such as oil and gas, petrochemicals, and aerospace.

On the other hand, Graham Corporation specialises in critical equipment for defence, energy, and petrochemicals, and is recognized for its innovation and reliability.

At 13:33 PM; the share price of the company was trading 1.53 per cent higher at Rs 2236.70. By comparison, the BSE Sensex was trading 0.13 per cent higher at 82,474 levels.

For the April-June quarter of financial year 2024-25 (Q1FY25), the company reported revenue from operations of Rs 146.0 crore, up 16.6 per cent from Rs 125.2 crore in Q1FY24.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) for the quarter stood at Rs 33 crore, representing a 17.9 per cent increase year-on-year, with an Ebitda margin of 22.6 per cent, slightly up from 22.4 per cent in the previous year.

Profit after tax (PAT) stood at Rs 24.0 crore, a 29.4 per cent increase compared to Rs 18.6 crore in Q1FY24. As of June 30, 2024, the company’s order book stood at Rs 810 crore.

The company has a total market capitalisation of Rs 4,442.86 crore. Its shares are trading at a price to earnings multiple of 40.05 times with an earning per share of Rs 55 per share.

Anup Engineering engages in manufacturing and fabricating process equipment for industries such as chemicals, petrochemicals, pharmaceuticals, fertilisers, drugs, and other related sectors.