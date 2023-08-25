Home / Markets / News / Market regulator Sebi mulls steps to limit finfluencers' influence

Market regulator Sebi mulls steps to limit finfluencers' influence

New payment mechanism; brand promotion restrictions on intermediaries

Khushboo Tiwari Mumbai

2 min read Last Updated : Aug 25 2023 | 9:40 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) proposed via a discussion paper on Friday to limit the involvement of regulated entities such as investment advisors, mutual funds, and brokerages with financial influencers in any promotion or advertisement.

The much-anticipated norms from the markets regulator aim to address the potential misuse of such channels and outline action in specific instances.

Most financial influencers, or "finfluencers", engage in brand associations to promote the products or services of financial entities. In return, these finfluencers may earn referral money, a share of the profit, non-monetary benefits, or compensation from social media platforms.

“Finfluencers not registered with the relevant financial sector regulator may lack the requisite qualifications or expertise on the subject. Worse still, without being formally subject to a financial sector regulator's code of conduct, they might not disclose any potential conflicts of interest, such as their connection with or interest in the products, services, or securities that they promote,” Sebi noted in the discussion paper.

Sebi has also proposed to prohibit entities registered with stock exchanges or the Association of Mutual Funds in India (Amfi) from revealing any confidential information about clients to unregistered entities.

Furthermore, in the consultation paper, Sebi stated that registered intermediaries will have to take active measures to disassociate themselves from any unregistered entity using their name, product, or service — and report it to enforcement agencies, which may then file a case for impersonation and fraud.


New payment system

In a two-pronged attack on unregistered finfluencers or entities acting as investment advisors (IA) and research analysts (RA), Sebi has proposed to establish a new fee collection mechanism.

Under this proposed mechanism, all client fees will be processed on a designated platform and directed to a Sebi-recognised supervisory body “Any payment made outside the specified mechanism will not be considered as payment towards investment advisory/research services under Sebi (Investment Advisers) Regulations, 2013/ Sebi (Research Analysts) Regulations, 2014, and no grievances in this regard will be entertained by the Sebi-recognised regulatory body or Sebi,” the regulator has stated in another  consultation paper, inviting feedback until September 15.


Also Read

Sebi pause on 'total expense ratio' sets off rally in AMC shares

SEBI plans to restrict borrowing by AIFs to prevent systemic risk

Sebi plan to prune MF costs: New expense slabs, no additional charges

Sebi lists new norms for high-risk FPIs: What it means for investments

Sebi's new disclosure rule escalates rift at Bengaluru-based TD Power

Motilal Oswal MF buys Jio Financial Services' shares worth Rs 754 cr

Market regulator Sebi bats for NRIs, OCIs investments in IFSC FPIs

Exemption from angel tax and forex limits at GIFT: Regulatory panel

Adani-Hindenburg case: Sebi shares investigation update with Supreme Court

Benchmark indices post longest weekly losing streak since May 2022

Topics :SEBIIndian markets

First Published: Aug 25 2023 | 9:09 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Infosys signs women's tennis champ Iga Swiatek as brand ambassador

Tesla investors to get about $12,000 apiece in Elon Musk's SEC deal

Election News

Rahul Gandhi predicts Congress' victory in upcoming state elections

Mizoram Congress accuses MNF of misusing funds meant for road project

India News

G20 explained: Details on the global bloc, its history & India's presidency

PM Gati Shakti Master Plan: Everything you need to know about this project

Economy News

B20 Summit India: My priority is to tame inflation, says FM Sitharaman

EPFO holds talks with Ministry of Finance on reinvesting ETF money

Next Story