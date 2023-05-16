Market regulator Sebi plans to expand QIB base to boost bond market



QIBs in general, are large, sophisticated and informed investors who are considered suitable for making investments in the capital markets and have expertise in evaluating investment opportunities and in managing risks. At present, only larger institutions like mutual funds, venture capital funds, alternative investment funds, select foreign portfolio investors and public finance institutions qualify as QIBs. The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) is looking to expand the definition of Qualified Institutional Buyer (QIB) to include investors like multi-state cooperatives, small finance banks, higher educational institutions, urban local bodies and Micro Units Development & Refinance Agency (MUDRA).



The regulator said the inclusion of new investors will lead to a high investor base for bond issuers and help create a level playing field within the bond market. According to a consultation paper issued by Sebi, the newly included institutions may need to self-certify that they have the expertise to evaluate the investments and may need to hire outside experts to help with the evaluation.