Market regulator Sebi proposes overhaul of 'open interest' calculation

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has proposed a series of new measures aimed at reducing risks and minimising the potential for manipulation in the equity derivatives market while ensuring a stronger alignment with the cash market. Key proposals include a new methodology for calculating open interest (OI) using a 'delta' framework, a review of market-wide position limits (MWPL), and the introduction of position limits for single stocks and index derivatives. The new proposal comes on the heels of six measures introduced by Sebi to curb excessive speculation in index derivatives. These measures—a majority of which have already been implemented—have cooled off trading volumes by almost half.

The fresh proposals may not materially affect traders but aim to reduce the frequency of stocks entering the ban period, thereby simplifying their trading experience. Additionally, the changes are aimed at enhancing market integrity and ensuring a more accurate reflection of market conditions.

The market watchdog has proposed a new metric called ‘future equivalent’ or delta-based framework for calculating open interest in futures and options (F&O). Delta refers to the change in an option’s price when the price of the underlying security changes in the cash market.

At present, open interest (OI) is measured by adding notional OI in futures and options. OI is a key metric used to gauge trader activity and sentiment.

“A more meaningful approach would be to aggregate the delta or future equivalent of options positions with futures OI, thereby reflecting the true price sensitivity of outstanding positions,” notes the consultation paper.

Sebi also plans to link MWPL to the underlying cash market. MWPL refers to the maximum number of open F&O contracts allowed for a single stock.

Once a scrip exceeds MWPL, further trading in derivatives is restricted. The regulator has proposed a mechanism to offset trades instead of just squaring off positions in case the stock moves to the ban list. The move aims to help traders mitigate their risks.

For instance, if a trader holds a long futures position, they could buy put options or sell call options to reduce total delta exposure.

Currently, MWPL for each stock is 20 per cent of the stock’s free-float market capitalisation (mcap) and is applied to the total notional OI of F&O.

Sebi has proposed reducing MWPL to 15 per cent of free-float mcap or 60 times the average daily delivery value (ADDV) in the cash market, whichever is lower. This metric will be recalculated every three months based on rolling ADDV.

The new methodology will reduce instances of stocks moving to the ban period by 90 per cent.

The regulator may also explore the need for an MWPL for index derivatives later.

The new methodology will also be incorporated while considering exposure limits for mutual funds and alternative investment funds (AIFs) in derivatives to ensure that it accounts for leverage in long options.

Further, Sebi is considering imposing individual entity-level position limits for single scrips so that no single entity—such as a foreign portfolio investor (FPI), stockbroker, or mutual fund—can unduly influence the market.

Sebi has proposed increasing the end-of-day limit for index futures from Rs 500 crore to Rs 1,500 crore, considering the surge in the market and trading volumes since March 2020. The intraday limit for the same has been proposed at Rs 2,500 crore to allow market-making.

Similar revisions have also been proposed for index options.

Another key proposal is a pre-open and post-closing session for derivatives, similar to that available in the cash market, to enhance price discovery. "This is especially useful as today there are less than 40 stock options currently that have complete liquidity and less than 25 that can be traded at a scale of a few hundred crores. These reforms put in place a basis for a more efficient, open derivatives market, but they will succeed only if investors and traders learn to adapt to the new regime," said Rahul Ghose, CEO of Hedged.in.

Further, to allow derivatives for sectoral and thematic indices, Sebi has proposed additional conditions. Such an index must have at least 14 constituents, where the weight of the top constituent should not be more than 20 per cent, while the combined weight of the top three should not exceed 45 per cent.

The clarity will help exchanges offer derivatives on more indices.