Why brokerages bullish on this BSE500 stock that hit 46-month low today?

Shares of PVR Inox hit a 46-month low of Rs 968, falling 3 per cent on the BSE in Tuesday’s intra-day trade in an otherwise firm market. The stock of the multiplex operator is trading at its lowest level since April 2021. It has corrected 45 per cent from its 52-week high level of Rs 1,748, touched on September 27, 2024. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was up 0.3 per cent at 74,765 , at 02:42 PM.

PVR Inox is the market leader in the multiplex space in India. Currently, it operates 1,728 screens in 111 cities across India and Sri Lanka. Its revenue is primarily derived from box-office ticket sales, along with high-margin food and beverage sales, on-screen advertising, and convenience fees from online bookings.

Thus far in the calendar year 2025, PVR Inox share price has slipped 26 per cent, as compared to 4.9 per cent decline in the BSE Sensex. Over the past six months, the stock has underperformed the market, falling 35 per cent, while the benchmark index is down nearly 9 per cent.

In the October to December 2024 quarter (Q3FY25), PVR Inox recorded the highest box office collections of this fiscal year, driven by multiple blockbuster releases. This strong performance led to the highest quarterly ATP (average ticket price) and the SPH (Spend Per Head), which reached Rs 281 and Rs 140, respectively. While ad revenues touched Rs 149 crore, the highest since the Covid pandemic.

The calendar year 2025 is off to a good start with four movies crossing Rs 100 crore of Gross Box Office Collection (GBOC) in January. While content is an exogenous factor which PVR-Inox has little control over, it is managing the endogenous ones well.

For Bollywood, movies like Chaava, Sikandar, Shankara are expected to drive the Q4 performance. The box office is also expected to see a star-studded pipeline across all languages, with Hollywood having three marvel movie releases, including Mission Impossible, Formula 1 and a few other notable names in CY25. On the regional movies front, Thunder, Kantara 2, and Thalapathy 69 are expected to boost footfalls in CY25.

Accordingly, analysts at ICICI Securities expect footfalls of 179 million in FY27, driving 7.2 per cent/11.3 per cent compound annual growth rate (CAGR) in Box office/ Food & Beverages (F&B) revenues over FY24-27E to Rs 4,039 crore/ Rs 2,689 crore in FY27. The brokerage firm expects margins to recover as content performance and ad recovery-led operating leverage kicks in. Thus, analysts have baked in Ebitda margins (ex- IND AS) of 8.6 per cent/14.4 per cent/15.6 per cent in FY25E/FY26E/FY27E respectively. The brokerage firm believes in multiplexes as a proxy play on consumption recovery and maintains ‘Buy’ rating on PVR Inox, with a target price of Rs 1,390 per share.

Analysts at JM Financial Institutional Securities, said the content line-up for CY25 is quite promising. Hollywood anticipates a strong rebound with movies such as Captain America, Fantastic Four, Avatar and Jurassic world. Bollywood looks forward to Sitaare Zameen par, Chaava, Shankara, Diplomat and Sikandar. Regional cinema lineup is also strong. Management is optimistic about the increased quantity of movies lined up as this aids occupancy. Re-releases, which the company admittedly is getting better at, is an additional buffer, the brokerage firm said.

The company expects to add 31 screens under the ‘Management contract’ model and 69 screens in the ‘Asset light’ model. This pivot promises to improve cash generation and aid net debt reduction. Control on fixed costs bodes well for margin expansion, analysts said in the Q3 result update, with a ‘Buy’ rating on the stock and a target price of Rs 1,610 per share as valuations are attractive.