Camlin Fine Sciences pares gain, slips 5% from day's high; Details here

Camlin Fine Sciences share price: Chemicals maker Camlin Fine Sciences' shares climbed 2.4 per cent in Tuesday's trading session to hit an intra-day high of Rs 165.20 on inking deal to buy a majority stake in France-based Vinpai. The stock, however, could not hold on the gains, and retreated into the negative zone to hit a low of Rs 157 - down nearly 5 per cent from the day's high. At 1:35 PM, Chemicals maker Camlin Fine Sciences' shares climbed 2.4 per cent in Tuesday's trading session to hit an intra-day high of Rs 165.20 on inking deal to buy a majority stake in France-based Vinpai.The stock, however, could not hold on the gains, and retreated into the negative zone to hit a low of Rs 157 - down nearly 5 per cent from the day's high. At 1:35 PM, Camlin Fine Sciences stock erased its gains, and traded with a loss of 2 per cent, at Rs 158.10 on the BSE. In comparison, the 30-stock BSE Sensex was trading at 74,698.31 , higher by 243.90 points, or 0.33 per cent.

The stock of the Mumbai-headquartered company gained after the company disclosed that it signed a share purchase agreement to acquire a majority stake in Vinpai S.A., a France-based ingredient'tech company.

The company, in an exchange filing, said, "We wish to inform you that the company and certain significant shareholders of Vinpai S.A., including its founders have entered into a Share Purchase Agreement (SPA) for acquisition by the Company of a majority stake in Vinpai".

Camlin also agreed to make an investment of Euro 3.3 million in Vinpai. "Concomitantly with the signing of the SPA, the company has also agreed to invest an amount of €3.3 million in Vinpai through subscription to listed secured convertible bonds of Vinpai. Subject to and simultaneously with the acquisition of shares from the Sellers, the convertible bonds will be converted into ordinary equity shares of Vinpai," it added.

Vinpai is an ingredien'tech company specialising in the design, manufacture and marketing of algae, plants, mineral and fiber- based functional ingredients offering manufacturers natural alternatives to chemical additives.

Camlin's Q3 results

Also Read

Camline Fine Sciences reported a 12.34 per cent rise in sales to Rs 433.49 crore in the October to December 2024 quarter, from Rs 385.89 crore in the year-ago period. Meanwhile, the company's net loss narrowed to Rs 4.14 crore in the quarter ended December 2024, as against a net loss of Rs 11.79 crore during the year-ago quarter.

Its operating profit margin for the quarter came in at 10.83 per cent, compared to 6.05 per cent in the year ago period.

About Camlin Fine Sciences

Camlin Fine Sciences is a manufacturer of of high-quality aroma ingredients for the food and beverages, flavours and fragnances, and pharmaceuticals industries. Apart from that, it also makes anti-oxidants used in industries such as food, pet food, biodiesel, rendering, animal feed, and aquaculture, among others.

The company also produces performance chemicals solutions, used in the petrochemicals, pharmaceuticals, agrochemicals, polymers, and dyes and pigments industries.

Camlin Fine Sciences operates in various regions, with its offices located in the US, Singapore, Brazil, Italy, Argentian, Mexico, and Colombia, among others.