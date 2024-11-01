Market usher into Samvat 2081 with gains; Sensex, Nifty rise 0.4%

Domestic equity markets ushered in Samvat 2081 with gains of close to half a per cent, with all sectors making positive contributions. Following the one-hour ceremonial trading session, the Sensex ended at 79,724, up 335 points, or 0.42 per cent, while the Nifty 50 index finished at 24,304, gaining 99 points, or 0.41 per cent.

The broader Nifty Midcap 100 and Smallcap 100 outperformed, rising 0.7 per cent and 1 per cent, respectively. Overall, 3,038 stocks finished with gains, while only 539 ended with losses on the BSE.

Bourses conducted a special one-hour ceremonial Muhurat trading session to mark the new Hindu calendar year (Samvat 2081). This marked the seventh consecutive year that the equity markets have ended with gains on Muhurat trading day.

While domestic markets were shut for normal trading, global cues remained mixed as investors awaited the Federal Reserve’s rate verdict and the outcome of the US elections due next week. US equities rose about 1 per cent after disappointing jobs data bolstered rate cut hopes.

Markets are entering Samvat 2081 on a turbulent note. The Sensex and the Nifty have dropped over 7 per cent each from their highs on September 26. The Nifty Midcap 100 is down close to 7.2 per cent, and the Nifty Smallcap 100 has declined over 3.9 per cent from their respective peaks.

While the markets added Rs 125 trillion in market value in Samvat 2080, India’s market capitalisation is down by Rs 30 trillion from its highs.

Some analysts believe the ongoing market correction provides a good entry point for investors who have been waiting on the sidelines for over a year. However, navigating the market may not be straightforward as equities face headwinds from tepid earnings growth for the current financial year, lingering geopolitical tensions, and relentless selling by overseas funds amid the appeal of more attractively priced Chinese markets.

In October, foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) pulled out a record Rs 87,639 crore from domestic stocks, triggering a 6.22 per cent decline in the Nifty—its biggest monthly fall since March 2020.

“The Nifty returned 25 per cent in Samvat 2080, so investors should be satisfied. However, the correction in October—the first monthly fall of over 5 per cent in 54 months—has raised concerns about future market performance. Of serious concern is the relentless FPI selling. Given India’s elevated valuations and concerns over slowing earnings growth, the selling might continue, impacting benchmark indices. In such a scenario, investors should focus on stock-specific investments in companies with strong earnings visibility,” said V K Vijayakumar, chief investment strategist, Geojit Financial Services.

With more companies missing estimates than meeting them, analysts have scaled back earnings growth expectations for FY25 from 10 per cent to below 3 per cent. This limits how much the markets can rally from here. Despite the recent decline, the Nifty trades at 21.8 times its 12-month forward earnings, slightly above the long-term average of 20.7 times. Broader markets, such as the Nifty Midcap 100, are trading at high valuations of 31 times, against their 10-year average of 17 times.

“While the long-term growth story for Indian equities remains robust, current valuations leave limited room for expansion. This means that corporate earnings growth will be a critical driver of market returns. Stock picking with a balance of growth at a reasonable price and quality will be essential to achieving good returns over the coming year,” said Pranav Haridasan, managing director and chief executive officer, Axis Securities.