Brigade Enterprises launches QIP issue to raise funds up to Rs 1,500 cr

Bengaluru-based Brigade Enterprises plans to raise up to Rs 1,500 crore by selling equity shares to institutional investors as part of its strategy to expand business.

The company on September 2 launched its Qualified Institutional Placement (QIP) issue to raise funds.

In a regulatory filing late on Monday, Brigade Enterprises informed that a committee of directors authorised the opening of the QIP Issue on Monday.

The panel also approved the floor price for the QIP issue at Rs 1,164.70 per equity Share.

The company's share price closed at Rs 1,239.80 apiece on the BSE.