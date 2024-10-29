Ami Organics soars 13% hovers near 52 week high after strong Q2 show

Ami Organics shares zoomed 12.8 per cent in trade and registered an intraday high of Rs 1,819 per share on BSE which was Rs 1 away from its 52 week high of Rs 1,820 per share. The pharmaceutical company's stock advanced after posting Q2FY25 results.

Around 1:03 PM, Ami Organics shares were up 11.17 per cent at Rs 1,792 per share. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was up 0.05 per cent at 80,041.63. The market capitalisation of the company stood at Rs 6,694.83 crore.

Ami Organics reported its Q2 results during Tuesday's trading session. In the second quarter, the company registered consolidated net profit of Rs 37.33 crore as compared to a loss of Rs 18.85 crore a year ago.

The revenue of the company for the quarter was up 43 per cent to Rs 246.73 crore as compared to Rs 172.36 crore.

The total income of the company also increased 46.8 per cent to Rs 255.17 crore in the quarter under review as compared to Rs 173.85 crore.

Ami Organic's Earnings before interest, tax, amortisation and depreciation (Ebitda) stood at Rs 48.9 crore for the second quarter as compared to Rs 24.8 crore a year ago.

The Ebitda margins for the quarter increased 540 basis points (bps) to 19.8 per cent as compared to Rs 14.4 per cent.

As per the filing, the gross margin for the quarter improved to 43.4 per cent up 239 bps year-on-year (Y-o-Y) and 136 bps quarter-on-quarter (Q-o-Q).

Ami Organics, headquartered at Surat, is a research and development (R&D) driven manufacturer of speciality chemicals focused towards the development and manufacturing of advanced pharmaceutical intermediates for regulated and generic active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) and chemicals for New Chemical Entities (NCE), and other specialty chemicals including parabens and paraben formulations, methyl salicylate , semiconductor chemicals, electrolyte additives and niche key starting materials (KSM) for cosmetics, fine chemicals and agrochemical industries.

The pharma intermediates, find application in certain high-growth therapeutic areas including anti-depressant, anti-cancer, anti-retroviral, anti-Parkinson, and seizure disorder. Ami Organics is the market leader for various key intermediates across the globe and the first company in India outside of China to spearhead the pioneering development of electrolyte additives on a global scale.

In the past one year, Ami Organics shares have gained 39 per cent against Sensex's rise of 24.7 per cent.