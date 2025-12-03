Markets fall for fourth day as rupee breaches 90 mark, FPI worries rise

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?

Domestic markets declined for a fourth consecutive day on Wednesday as the slide in the rupee impacted sentiment and stoked concerns over foreign portfolio investor (FPI) outflows. Also, the delay in the trade deal with the United States weighed on the market performance.

How did the Sensex and Nifty close after four days of losses?

After declining as much as 375 points, the Sensex ended at 85,107, down 31.5 points, or 0.04 per cent. The Nifty fell 46 points, or 0.2 per cent, to end at 25,986. The Sensex and the Nifty are down 0.7 per cent and 0.9 per cent, respectively, in the past four trading sessions after logging their all-time highs on November 27.

What happened to the rupee against the US dollar? The rupee slid past the 90 per US dollar mark to a record low on Wednesday. Which sectors led the losses, and what drove the PSU bank fall? Of the 16 major sectoral indices, 11 ended in losses. The Nifty Smallcap 100 index and Nifty Midcap 100 index fell about 0.7 per cent and 1 per cent, respectively. The Nifty PSU Bank index fell the most, down 3.1 per cent, its steepest in seven months, after the government said it is not considering increasing the limit on foreign direct investment for the sector to 49 per cent.