Ola Electric tanks 25% in 1 month; why electric 2W stock hits all-time low?

Ola Electric Mobility (Ola Electric) share price today hit an all-time low of ₹38.18, falling 5 per cent on the BSE in intra-day trade on the back of heavy volumes. The stock price of the two-three wheeler company has fallen below its previous low of ₹39.58 touched on July 14, 2025.

At 2:25 PM, Ola Electric was trading 4 per cent lower at ₹38.36, as compared to a 0.17 per cent decline in the BSE Sensex. As many as a combined 33.85 million equity shares have changed hands on the NSE and BSE.

In the past one month, Ola Electric has underperformed the market by plunging 25 per cent, as compared to a 1 per cent rise in the BSE Sensex and a 2.6 per cent rally in the BSE Auto index

Currently, the stock is trading 50 per cent lower against its issue price of ₹76 per share. The stock had hit a record high of ₹157.53 on August 20, 2024. Ola made its stock market debut on August 9, 2024. Why did Ola Electric hit an all-time low, almost halving from its issue price? Ola Electric Mobility is India's leading electric vehicle (EV) manufacturer. It specialises in the vertical integration of technology and manufacturing for EVs and their components, including battery cells. Ola maintains a direct-to-customer distribution network of thousands of stores across India and a robust online presence, making Ola Electric the largest company-owned network of automotive experience centres in the country.

In November, Ola Electric’s sales plunged nearly 50 per cent, pushing the company down to the fifth position. Once the market leader, Ola Electric saw registrations fall below the 10,000-a-month mark, down to 8,254 units, almost half of what it posted in October (16,013 units), according to Vahan data. As a result, its market share also slipped below double digits to just 7.4 per cent. After record festival season sales in October, overall electric two-wheeler registrations skid 21 per cent to 110,761 units in November. November registrations were also lower than the 116,437 vehicles registered in the same month last year.

For the first time, Ola Electric has been pushed down to fifth place in the market-share rankings by Hero MotoCorp. Despite a slow start, Hero has overtaken Ola to take the fourth position behind only TVS Motor Company, Bajaj Auto, and Ather Energy, in which it holds a roughly 30 per cent stake, the Business Standard reported. Meanwhile, announcing Q2 results on November 6, Ola Electric on H2FY26 outlook said that the company targets total auto deliveries of approximately 100,000 units, reflecting a strategic focus on margin discipline in a hyper-competitive market. On a full-year basis, the company now expects FY26 consolidated revenue of approximately ₹3,000-3,200 crore, with new Ola शक्ति volumes beginning in Q4 to grow and diversify the top line.