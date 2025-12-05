Home / Markets / News / Rupee weakens after RBI rate cut; Guv says external position comfortable

Rupee weakens after RBI rate cut; Guv says external position comfortable

The rupee slipped after the RBI cut the repo rate by 25 bps, with traders citing dollar sales near 90.07 per dollar. Governor Sanjay Malhotra said reserves and the external sector remain comfortable

Rupee

Anjali Kumari
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 05 2025 | 7:39 PM IST
The rupee gave up early gains after the Reserve Bank of India delivered a 25 basis point rate cut on Friday. The local currency was trading at 89.70 per dollar before the policy decision was announced.
 
However, it settled at 89.99 per dollar, little changed from the previous close of 89.98 per dollar.
 
Why did the rupee turn lower after the RBI’s rate cut?
 
“A more dovish and growth-oriented stance narrows India’s rate advantage, which could keep foreign inflows modest and leave the rupee somewhat exposed in the short term. However, the RBI has reiterated its commitment to maintaining orderly market conditions, suggesting continued intervention to manage volatility, even as it keeps domestic liquidity abundant," said Abhishek Goenka, founder and chief executive officer, IFA Global.
 
“Overall, this MPC clearly tilts toward supporting growth, enabled by low inflation, but it also means the rupee will remain sensitive to global risk sentiment, oil prices and capital flows,” he added.
 
Did market participants see RBI intervention in the foreign exchange market?
 
Market participants said the Reserve Bank of India intervened in the foreign exchange market via dollar sales at 90.07 per dollar to avoid further depreciation.
 
What did Governor Sanjay Malhotra say about reserves and the external sector?
 
The RBI Governor said at the post-policy press conference that India has adequate reserves, a manageable current account deficit (CAD) of around 1 per cent and, supported by strong fundamentals, is expected to attract healthy capital inflows. Overall, the country’s external sector position is very comfortable.
 
“We are in a very comfortable position on the external sector. I do not expect the CAD to rise to 2 per cent, or to any such level. Overall, the external sector remains stable and comfortable,” he said.
 
India’s foreign exchange reserves stood at $686 billion as of November 28, providing an import cover of more than 11 months.
 
What did the RBI Governor say on the US trade deal and tariff impact?
 
On the US trade deal, which has weighed on sentiment in the foreign exchange market, the Governor noted that India is largely a domestic demand-driven economy and that the impact of higher tariffs has already been incorporated into the RBI’s projections.
 
“Not a very high impact because you know ours is mostly a domestic demand. Certainly, a few sectors are being impacted by it. We are aware of those sectors and we have given out certain relief packages. The government of India has also given out the relief package. I think this is an opportunity for us and the exporters have already started looking out for their productivity and diversifying among other things. We should be able to come out of this stronger going forward,” he said.
 

Topics :RupeeRupee vs dollarRBIMarket news

First Published: Dec 05 2025 | 7:39 PM IST

