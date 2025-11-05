PhysicsWallah IPO to open Nov 11; SBICAPS names Bhuvaneshwari as MD & CEO

PhysicsWallah IPO to open November 11

Edtech firm PhysicsWallah’s Rs 3,480-crore initial public offering (IPO) is set to open on November 11 and close on November 13. The IPO comprises a fresh fundraise of Rs 3,100 crore and an offer for sale of Rs 380 crore by promoters including Alakh Pandey and Prateek Boob.

SBICAP Securities names Bhuvaneshwari A as MD & CEO

SBICAP Securities, a subsidiary of State Bank of India, has appointed Bhuvaneshwari A as its managing director and chief executive officer, effective November 1, 2025. A career SBI professional with over 30 years of experience, she brings deep expertise in retail banking, wealth management, and digital transformation.