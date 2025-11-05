Gurpurab 2025: Stock markets to remain closed for trading today

Stock market holiday today, November 5: Stock markets are closed for trading today, Wednesday, November 5, 2025, on account of Prakash Gurpurb Sri Guru Nanak Dev (Gurpurab 2025).

The markets are closed for trading as the country will celebrate Guru Nanak Jayanti -- also called Prakash Gurpurab -- the borth anniversary of the first Sikh Guru.

Notably, the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and the BSE will remain shut on Wednesday, November 5, in observance of the Gurpurab. No equity (cash) or derivative transactions will take place today.

Commodities market, however, will see partial operations. As per the Multi-Commodity Exchange (MCX), it will not open for the morning session (9:00 AM onwards), but will allow trading in the evening session from 5:00 PM onwards.

List of trading holidays 2025 Gurpurab 2025 is the second last stock market holiday of 2025. After this, the next market holiday will fall on Thursday, December 25, 2025, on account of Christmas. NSE, BSE, MCX, and currency markets will remain closed for trading that day. According to the trading holiday calendar, a total of 12 holidays have been planned in 2025. November 2025 has only one trading holiday, apart from weekend offs. Stock markets were closed on Mahashivratri, Holi, Eid-ul-Fitr, Mahavir Jayanti, Good Friday, Maharashtra Day, Independence Day, Ganesh Chaturthi, Dussehra, and Diwali Balipratipada, so far, this year.

Stock market timings That said, normal market operations will resume on Thursday, November 6, 2025, as per the usual market timings. The Indian stock exchanges, the NSE and the BSE, conduct equity trading (cash and derivatives) between 9:15 AM and 3:30 PM on weekdays with a pre-open session from 9:00 AM to 9:08 AM. Post closing settlements and trade correction window remains open from 3:30 PM to 3:40 PM. Nifty share price outlook; Trading strategy for Thursday On Tuesday, the Indian equity markets ended on a negative note, after a volatile trading session, that saw persistent selling pressure across key sectors.

The BSE Sensex index closed with a loss of 519 points, or 0.62 per cent, at 83,459, while the Nifty50 ended 166 points, or 0.64 per cent, lower at 25,598. In the broader markets, the Nifty MidCap 100 index declined 0.42 per cent, and the Nifty SmallCap 100 index 0.82 per cent. According to analysts, the market remains in a consolidation phase with traders adopting a cautious stance ahead of key global and domestic cues. “For Nifty, the immediate resistance is now placed at 25,700, followed by 25,750 and 25,800, while support is seen at 25,450 and 25,500. For Bank Nifty, the key support is positioned at 57,700, and a decisive break below this level could lead to further downside toward 57,500 and 57,300. On the upside, resistance is seen at 58,000–58,200, and a breakout above this zone could potentially extend the rebound toward 58,500,” said Amruta Shinde, technical & derivative analyst at Choice Equity Broking Private Limited.

Echoing similar views, Nagaraj Shetti, senior technical research analyst at HDFC Securities said the Nifty formed a ‘long bear candle’ on the daily charts on Tuesday, after a ‘small bullish candle’ of Monday, which indicates sharp profit booking in the market. “Though the larger degree bullish pattern like ‘Higher Tops-Higher Bottoms’ is intact, the underlying short-term trend of the market is weak. The Nifty is expected to slide down to the crucial role reversal support of 25,500-25,400 levels in the near term before bouncing back from the lows. Hence, one may look for a buy on dips opportunity. Immediate resistance is placed at 25,800,” he said.

Asian markets slide on Wednesday Meanwhile, a wave of profit booking in tech stocks has swept across the global markets with the Asia-Pacific region deep in the red this morning. Japan’s Nikkei 225 plunged below the 50,000 mark on Wednesday amid a wider decline in Asia markets as investors fled AI-related stocks. Japan’s Nikkei lost more than 4 per cent in trade Wednesday morning, while the Topix index was 2.27 per cent down. Notable losers in Japan included Softbank Group Corp, which shed about 12 per cent. South Korea’s Kospi fell 5.97 per cent, with chip heavyweights Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix posting losses of over 7 per cent and 8 per cent, respectively.