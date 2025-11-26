Home / Markets / News / Indices post best single-day gains in 5 months on rate-cut optimism

Renewed expectations of December rate cuts by the Fed and RBI lifted sentiment, sending the Nifty near a record close and giving indices their strongest single-day rise in five months.

market rally, sensex, nifty
Sundar Sethuraman Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 26 2025 | 7:27 PM IST
Benchmarks indices logged their biggest single-day advance in five months on Wednesday, buoyed by renewed expectations that both the US Federal Reserve and the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) could cut interest rates as early as next month. The Sensex climbed 1,023 points, or 1.21 per cent, to close at 85,610. Meanwhile, the Nifty gained 321 points, or 1.2 per cent, to end at 26,205 — just 11 points short of its record closing high. The Sensex is now about 0.3 per cent shy of its own all-time peak.
 
Fresh US economic data released this week showed retail sales rising modestly in September, while private payrolls signalled cooling labour-market conditions. The softer prints, combined with rising speculation that Kevin Hassett, director of the White House National Economic Council, could become the next Federal Reserve chair, have strengthened expectations of an imminent rate cut.
 
Rate-sensitive sectors rallied after the RBI governor indicated room for further monetary easing.
 
Domestic equities have trended higher since October, supported by stronger-than-expected September-quarter earnings and optimism over a possible trade agreement with the US. A rotation out of artificial-intelligence-linked stocks and growing bets on a global easing cycle have further bolstered sentiment in November. However, stretched valuations and continued uncertainty over trade negotiations have led to periodic profit-taking at higher levels. Market breadth, too, has narrowed, with gains concentrated in select heavyweights.
 
“Market sentiment improved with rising expectations of a US Federal Reserve rate cut in December, alongside softer US yields and a weaker dollar. The decline in crude oil prices eased inflation concerns. On the domestic front, the RBI is widely expected to deliver a 25-basis-point rate cut in December, supported by moderating inflation and a dovish stance. Meanwhile, growing optimism around a potential Russia–Ukraine truce is lifting risk appetite and improving the outlook for next year,” said Vinod Nair, head of research at Geojit Financial Services.
 
Foreign portfolio investors were net buyers to the tune of Rs 4,778 crore — their biggest single-day purchase since October 28 — while domestic institutions bought shares worth Rs 6,248 crore, their highest in a day since November 14.
 
Market breadth was strong, with 2,721 stocks advancing and 1,453 declining.
 
What levels could Nifty encounter next?
 
While the Nifty is within touching distance of a new high, in the past the 50-share blue-chip index has faced stiff resistance near current levels.
 
“From a technical perspective, the 26,270–26,300 zone is likely to act as a key resistance area for the Nifty. A sustained move above 26,300 could trigger a fresh leg of the rally, taking the index towards 26,500, followed by 26,700. On the downside, support has shifted higher to the 26,050–26,000 zone,” said Sudeep Shah, head – technical and derivatives research, SBI Securities.
 
HDFC Bank, up 1.4 per cent, and Reliance Industries, up 2 per cent, were the biggest contributors to the Sensex’s gains.

Topics :SensexNiftystock market tradingFederal ReserveRate cuts

First Published: Nov 26 2025 | 7:27 PM IST

