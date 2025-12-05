Home / Markets / News / ASTA denies Sebi charges, says it only runs education, training programmes

ASTA denies Sebi charges, says it only runs education, training programmes

Avadhut Sathe Trading Academy says it functions purely as a training institution and does not offer stock tips or advisory services. It plans to challenge Sebi's interim order

Securities and Exchange Board of India, Sebi
ASTA has said it will challenge the order, calling itself a "victim of regulatory vacuum."
BS Reporter
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 05 2025 | 5:50 PM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon
Avadhut Sathe Trading Academy (ASTA) has “categorically” denied allegations by market regulator the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi), asserting it operates solely as an educational and training institution.
 
What did Sebi’s interim order direct against ASTA and Avadhut Sathe?
 
Sebi’s ex-parte interim order, issued on Thursday, barred ASTA and founder Avadhut Sathe from securities market dealings and directed the impounding of Rs 546 crore in alleged unlawful gains.
 
What allegations did Sebi level against the academy’s services?
 
The regulator accused the academy of offering unregistered investment adviser and research analyst services disguised as stock market education. It flagged the entire Rs 601-crore fee pool collected since 2015 from over 300,000 participants as under scrutiny.
 
How has ASTA responded, and what challenge is it planning?
 
ASTA has said it will challenge the order, calling itself a "victim of regulatory vacuum."
 
The outfit is expected to move the Securities Appellate Tribunal soon.
 
What did ASTA say about its training programmes and any advisory intent?
 
In its statement, the academy stressed that its programmes focus on skill-building and decision-making for investors and traders, without issuing stock recommendations, investment advice, research reports, or executing transactions. It clarified that all session examples and references serve purely educational purposes and lack advisory intent.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Stock Market close: Sensex jumps 447 pts, Nifty at 26,186 as investors cheer RBI rate cut

PTC Industries stock zooms 93% from 52-week low; trades at life-time high

Kaynes Technology crushes 13%, hits eight-month low; brokerages cautious

Indus Towers stock hits 5-month high, surges 29% in 3 months; here's why

IndiGo flight cancellation: Use fall to buy for the long term, say analysts

Topics :SEBITradingstock markets

First Published: Dec 05 2025 | 5:50 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story