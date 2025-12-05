ASTA denies Sebi charges, says it only runs education, training programmes

Avadhut Sathe Trading Academy (ASTA) has “categorically” denied allegations by market regulator the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi), asserting it operates solely as an educational and training institution.

What did Sebi’s interim order direct against ASTA and Avadhut Sathe?

Sebi’s ex-parte interim order, issued on Thursday, barred ASTA and founder Avadhut Sathe from securities market dealings and directed the impounding of Rs 546 crore in alleged unlawful gains.

What allegations did Sebi level against the academy’s services?

The regulator accused the academy of offering unregistered investment adviser and research analyst services disguised as stock market education. It flagged the entire Rs 601-crore fee pool collected since 2015 from over 300,000 participants as under scrutiny.