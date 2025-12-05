PTC Industries stock zooms 93% from 52-week low; trades at life-time high

The stock price of the BSE500 company has zoomed 93 per cent from its 52-week low of ₹9,786.30 touched on February 20, 2025. Thus far in the calendar year 2025 (CY25), the stock has rallied 41 per cent, as compared to 9 per cent rise in the BSE Sensex. In the previous calendar year 2024, the market price of PTCIL had skyrocketed 124 per cent.

PTCIL, through its wholly-owned subsidiary Aerolloy Technologies Limited (ATL), announced the signing of a long-term agreement with Honeywell Aerospace Technologies for the supply of Titanium and Superalloy precision investment castings for a broad range of aerospace applications, including critical aerospace engine components.

This level of vertical integration provides Honeywell with traceability and quality control, supply chain resilience, long-term reliability for aerospace programs and reduced supply chain risk, the company said.

This long-term agreement strengthens India’s position with a Titanium and Superalloy production-to-casting capability. It demonstrates India’s readiness to supply complex, high-value aerospace components to global OEMs, enhances PTC and Aerolloy’s reputation as suppliers for next-generation aerospace platforms and provides multi-year revenue visibility, it added.

Meanwhile, through its subsidiary, ATL, PTCIL developed advanced casting technologies for Single Crystal (SC) and Directionally Solidified (DS) components - becoming the only Indian company, and one among a select few globally, with this capability. The commissioning of India’s first Vacuum Arc Remelting (VAR) furnace during the year enabled the production of aerospace-grade titanium alloy ingots, a milestone that places the company in the ranks of the world’s premier titanium producers.