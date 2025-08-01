Markets selloff as Donald Trump tariffs stoke global trade war fears

Domestic markets tumbled along with global peers as the latest US tariff announcements sparked concerns about global trade and dampened investor sentiment. The benchmark Sensex fell by 586 points, or 0.72 per cent, to end at 80,600, while the Nifty 50 index tumbled by 203 points, or 0.82 per cent, to close at 24,565, its lowest level since June 3.

Both indices also capped their fifth consecutive weekly loss—their longest losing streak since August 2023. Most Asian markets fell, with South Korea leading the drop, retreating nearly 4 per cent.

US President Donald Trump signed an executive order on Thursday, modifying “reciprocal” tariffs on several countries, with analysts warning that further tariff hikes could be on the horizon.

Analysts are concerned about possible retaliation from countries affected by President Trump’s latest tariffs. Some experts say the lack of details in the new framework could make it harder for businesses to plan ahead. “It remains to be seen how the tariff dispute will continue and how inflation in the US will develop as a result of the tariffs. With this news, one thing is clear: the issue will continue to occupy us for a long time to come, and surprises are to be expected at any time,” said Antje Praefcke, an FX analyst at Commerzbank AG, in a comment to Bloomberg.

All sectoral indices compiled by Bloomberg fell, except the Nifty FMCG index, which rose 0.7 per cent due to safe-haven buying. The Nifty Pharma index fell the most, dropping by 3.33 per cent after Trump pushed for immediate reductions in charges for existing drugs and sought a guarantee that future medicines be launched at comparable prices to those in other countries. Leading drug exporters Aurobindo Pharma and Sun Pharma tumbled by 5 per cent each. The India Vix index rose nearly 4 per cent to 12. The broader market indices, Nifty Midcap 100 and Nifty Smallcap 100, fell by 1.33 per cent and 1.66 per cent, respectively.

A day earlier, the domestic equity markets ended their four-month winning streak, which had stretched from March to June and propelled benchmark indices nearly 15 per cent higher. Both the Nifty and Sensex ended July down by about 3 per cent. The broader Nifty Smallcap 100 and Nifty Midcap 100 indices dropped by 6.7 per cent and 4 per cent, respectively. During the preceding four months, the two indices had surged by over 20 per cent each. Indian equities lagged most global peers in July as sluggish earnings momentum cast a shadow over their already premium valuations compared to other emerging markets. With the exception of FMCG and pharmaceuticals, all sectoral indices ended the month in the red, with the IT sector leading the declines, sinking by nearly 10 per cent.