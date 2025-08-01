Home / Markets / News / Sebi's new reforms aim to streamline mega IPOs, drawing positive response

Sebi's new reforms aim to streamline mega IPOs, drawing positive response

Sebi's proposals to ease IPO processes, including reducing retail quotas and lowering mandatory dilution, are expected to boost institutional participation and make large IPOs more flexible

Sebi
premium
Investment bankers have welcomed Sebi’s initatives, citing a surge in $1-billion-plus listings and the operational challenges of mobilising millions of retail investors for large IPOs.
Khushboo Tiwari New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Aug 01 2025 | 7:07 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) is set to introduce key reforms aimed at facilitating smoother mega initial public offerings (IPOs). Key among the proposals is a reduction in the quota reserved for individual investors—those applying for less than Rs 200,000 per application—from the current 35 per cent to 25 per cent for large IPOs (issue size above Rs 5,000 crore). The allocation for qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) is proposed to rise from 50 per cent to 60 per cent, in a move designed to improve efficiency and stability in large public issues.
 
Additionally, Sebi is also considering easing the mandatory dilution norms for mega listings, as per sources. Presently, companies valued at over Rs 1 trillion must dilute at least 5 per cent in an IPO. The regulator is weighing a plan to halve this requirement to 2.5 per cent, offering more listing flexibility to large firms such as Reliance Jio Infocomm, National Stock Exchange (NSE) and Flipkart that may not need to raise large sums from the public at the outset, told people familiar with the development. 
 
Currently, a company valued at Rs 1 trillion needs to sell shares worth Rs 5,500 crore in an IPO; under the new discussions, the required offer could drop significantly.
 
Investment bankers have welcomed Sebi’s initatives, citing a surge in $1-billion-plus listings and the operational challenges of mobilising millions of retail investors for large IPOs.
 
For example, NSE is valued at around Rs 6 trillion in the unlisted market, translating to an IPO size of nearly Rs 30,000 crore under existing rules. Similarly, Jio’s potential IPO, with a value exceeding Rs 10 trillion, could require a public issue well above ₹50,000 crore.
 
Recent experience, such as Hyundai Motor India’s Rs 27,859-crore IPO—where less than half the retail allocation was subscribed—highlights the difficulties of meeting high retail quotas in jumbo offerings. Reducing the initial offer size would give major companies the flexibility to calibrate their public float, rather than being compelled to dilute large stakes all at once.
 
Industry experts have praised Sebi’s market-responsive approach.
 
“For large issues, ensuring sufficient institutional demand is crucial—institutions often manage retail money through mutual funds. From a long-term perspective, a higher institutional quota and lower retail allocation is a positive step,” said Bhavesh Shah, MD & Head, Investment Banking, Equirus.
 
Legal experts note Sebi’s track record of amending rules as needed—first for Coal India, then LIC—and see further relaxation as beneficial.
 
“A case-by-case exemption power for Sebi would also aid in future scenarios that require flexibility,” said Madhurima Mukherjee Saha, Partner, JSA Advocates & Solicitors.
 
Saha added that for lower dilution, changes would be required to the Securities Contract Regulation Rules (SCRR) will be required.
 
Another major proposal targets the anchor investor framework. Sebi plans to raise the limit for anchor investor allottees for allocations above Rs 250 crore—benefiting large foreign portfolio investors who manage multiple funds. Additionally, insurance companies and pension funds may be granted a larger share within the anchor investor category, with an increase in their reserved quota from 30 per cent to 40 per cent for such issues.
 
Experts said Sebi’s proposals align with shifting market dynamics—making it easier for mega-cap companies to list, boosting institutional participation and reducing operational strain on intermediaries.
 
Sebi boat to large floats
 
  • Minimum dilution could be reduced from 5% to 2.5%: Sources
  • Retail quota could shrink from 35% to 25%
  • Institutional  investor quota could be raised from 50% to 60%
  • Reservations for pension funds, insurance cos in anchor book
  • Large IPOs like NSE, Jio, Flipkart seen benefiting 

One subscription. Two world-class reads.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Brokers' lobby Anmi calls for expansion of F&O universe and other reforms

Rupee posts marginal gains amid tariff jitters; ends at 87.54/$

Stock market highlights: Sensex sheds 586pts, Nifty at 24,565; pharma shares bleed; FMCG bucks trend

Procter & Gamble Health rallies 10%, hits 4-year high on strong Q1 results

Chalet Hotels shares jump 19% post Q1; analyst decodes stock strategy

Topics :SEBIIPOPE investors

First Published: Aug 01 2025 | 7:06 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story