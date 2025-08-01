Street bullish on HUL as prospects improve, analysts eye key growth drivers

Hindustan Unilever’s (HUL) consolidated revenue grew by 5 per cent in the April-June quarter (Q1) of FY26, with volume growth of 4 per cent, driven by rural recovery (which contributed about a third of the portfolio) and some improvement in urban demand.

Net sales grew 5.2 per cent year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 16,320 crore in Q1. Total revenue rose 5 per cent YoY to Rs 16,510 crore. EBITDA was flat YoY at Rs 3,720 crore, and adjusted PAT fell by 4.5 per cent YoY to Rs 2,530 crore, while reported PAT rose by 5.6 per cent YoY to Rs 2,760 crore. Among business segments, Home Care revenue grew 2 per cent, Beauty & Wellness grew 10.7 per cent, Personal Care grew 6.5 per cent, and Foods & Refreshment (F&R) declined 4.3 per cent YoY.

The gross margin contracted by 190 basis points (bp) YoY to 50.1 per cent. The EBITDA margin contracted by 130 bp YoY to 22.5 per cent. Management expects the gross margin to improve sequentially. HUL also retains an EBITDA margin guidance of 22-23 per cent. There was an exceptional item of Rs 127 crore related to restructuring expenses and the reversal of an indemnification asset. The Q1 tax rate was lower, with the effective tax rate standing at 16.2 per cent in Q1 FY26 due to a one-off deferred tax reversal. Adjusting for this, the normalised rate is 26.4 per cent.

ALSO READ: HUL gains 11% in two days of posting Q1 results; most brokerages hike TP Home Care delivered high-single-digit volume growth, while revenue was up only 2 per cent YoY. There was an adverse pricing impact as HUL maintained competitive prices and passed on lower commodity costs. In Beauty & Wellbeing (B&W), there was low-single-digit volume growth and an 11 per cent revenue increase. Hair Care delivered mid-single-digit growth, driven by the “Future Core” and “Market Makers” portfolio. The earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) margin contracted by 300 bp to 27.5 per cent due to higher investments in digital media and innovation.

Personal Care posted a 7 per cent revenue growth, supported by calibrated price hikes. The EBIT margin expanded by 90 bp YoY to 18.7 per cent, and EBIT rose by 12 per cent. F&R revenue grew by 4 per cent, with mid-single-digit volume growth. Beverages grew in double digits, with Tea delivering high-single-digit growth, while Coffee maintained strong double-digit growth. However, EBIT declined by 11 per cent YoY. The focus on volume growth came at the cost of lower short-term margins. Management expects gross margin to improve, aided by better price-cost dynamics, a favourable product mix, and benefits from the Net Productivity Program.

The digital-first B&W portfolio now stands at Rs 3,000 crore (Acquisitions Minimalist and Oziva contribute Rs 1,000 crore). The portfolio is growing by over 25 per cent. The macro environment is better with a 100-basis-point repo rate cut since January 2025, lower retail inflation, income tax relief, and a good monsoon forecast. Growth in the first half of FY26 is expected to be driven by portfolio transformation and improving macro conditions. The company continues to execute its ASPIRE strategy—focusing on superior brands, stronger innovation, and digital media models—to drive competitive, volume-led growth. About 50 per cent of the portfolio is classified as core, while the remaining comprises “future core” and “market makers,” reflecting the shift to premiumisation. The premium portfolio’s contribution has improved by 500 bp since Q2 FY24. The company remains focused on volume-led competitive growth and prioritises revenue momentum over margin expansion. The ice cream demerger process is on track to be completed by Q4 FY26. Key commodities such as palm oil derivatives, crude, and tea saw sequential softening.

The B&W segment saw margin dilution due to increased investments in digital media and product innovation, but margins remain above HUL’s average. Pricing-led growth, which was 4-5 per cent, has now moderated to 1 per cent for HUL and has also moderated across the FMCG sector. More than 50 per cent of the company’s media investments are now allocated to digital platforms, surpassing traditional media, in line with evolving consumer behaviour. Prospects seem promising, and analyst consensus is bullish. Key monitorables include acceleration in volume growth, premiumisation, and new MD & CEO Priya Nair’s strategic direction. According to Bloomberg, 27 of the 35 analysts polled post-Q1 results are bullish, while six are neutral and only two are bearish on the stock, with an average one-year target price of Rs 2,729.52.