Maruti, M&M, TVS Motor drive strong auto finish in 2025: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal expects overall auto demand to stay healthy in the coming quarters, supported by GST rate cuts and favourable rural sentiment. Across segments, dispatches are expected to outpace retail sales in December as OEMs look to normalise dealer inventory levels following strong festive demand.

Maruti Suzuki is expected to sustain its growth momentum, driven by new launches such as Victoris, a revival in small-car demand, and strong export performance, supported by the ramp-up of the e-Vitara. Tata Motors is benefiting from a healthy revival in the compact SUV segment, while Mahindra & Mahindra is likely to continue its strong run on the back of robust demand for its utility vehicles. Hyundai’s performance, meanwhile, is expected to be aided by exports.

In passenger vehicles, the brokerage expects the segment to post 19 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) growth in dispatches in December, broadly in line with retail trends. Among listed OEMs, Maruti Suzuki, Tata Motors and Mahindra & Mahindra are likely to report 20 per cent or higher growth, while Hyundai Motor India is also expected to post double-digit expansion.

Two-wheelers: TVS, Royal Enfield outperform peers

Two-wheeler demand has remained steady in December, led by positive rural sentiment and GST rate cut benefits. Motilal Oswal expects aggregate retail growth of around 10 per cent for the top four players, while dispatches are likely to grow 20 per cent year-on-year as OEMs rebuild inventories after the festive season.

Within the segment, TVS Motor and Royal Enfield continue to outperform peers. Retail sales at Hero MotoCorp and Bajaj Auto appear relatively softer, though the brokerage views this as a temporary phase following strong sales in recent months. With the wedding season continuing into the fourth quarter and consumer sentiment remaining positive, demand momentum is expected to revive. Lean dealer inventory levels are also likely to keep dispatches healthy.