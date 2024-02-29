Max Health, Fortis, Apollo slump up to 9% as SC warns slapping CGHS rates

The BSE Healthcare index was the top loser among sectoral indices, down 1.6 per cent intra-day, led by losses in Max Healthcare, which tumbled 8.6 per cent to a one-month low.
Medanta, Rainbow Children Medicare, Shalby, Apollo Hospitals, Fortis Healthcare and newly listed GPT Healthcare fell 2-8 per cent in intra-day trade on BSE.
This is in light of the wide disparity between treatment and service costs charged by private and government hospitals. As per Times of India, a cataract surgery could cost up to Rs 10,000 per eye in a govt hospital and Rs 30,000-1,40,000 in a private facility.
If the Centre fails to do so, the court said it would consider the NGO's suggestion to notify the standardised rates applicable to the CGHS-empanelled hospitals as an interim measure.