Max Health, Fortis, Apollo slump up to 9% as SC warns slapping CGHS rates

Hearing a public interest litigation (PIL) filed by NGO 'Veterans Forum for Transparency in Public Life', the Supreme Court slammed the centre on Wednesday for failing to specify the range of rates within which private hospitals can charge for their treatment services, reported LiveLaw.

Shares of hospital chains saw a sharp selloff Thursday, slumping up to 8 per cent on the BSE. This followed Supreme Court's warning to centre that it could direct implementation of Central Government Health Services (CGHS)-prescribed standardised rates for treatment charges across India, if the government fails to specify the range of rates till the court's next hearing.The BSE Healthcare index was the top loser among sectoral indices, down 1.6 per cent intra-day, led by losses in Max Healthcare, which tumbled 8.6 per cent to a one-month low.Medanta, Rainbow Children Medicare, Shalby, Apollo Hospitals, Fortis Healthcare and newly listed GPT Healthcare fell 2-8 per cent in intra-day trade on BSE.