This 'Navratna' PSU stock trades ex-date for stock split today; Details

Mazagon Dock stock split ex-date: Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders shares were buzzing in trade on Friday, December 27, 2024. Mazagon Dock shares fell 3 per cent to Rs 2,292.8 per share on the BSE in the intraday trade.

By comparison, the benchmark BSE Sensex was up 458 points, or 0.58 per cent, at 78,930 level at 11:00 AM.

Notably, Mazagon Dock shares are trading ex-date for stock split today.

On December 2, the Board of Directors of the company fixed Friday, December 27, 2024 as the Record Date for the purpose of determining the eligibility of shareholders for sub-division/split of existing one equity share of face value of Rs 10 each, fully paid up, into two equity shares of face value of Rs 5 each, fully paid up.

Over the past one year, Mazagon Dock shares have doubled investor wealth by soaring 106 per cent. In comparison, the BSE Sensex is up around 10 per cent.

Mazagon Dock shares hit a record high of Rs 5,859.95 per share on July 5, 2024. They hit an all-time low of Rs 164 on October 13, 2020.

Also Read

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders is one of India's leading defence Public Sector Undertaking (PSUs), under the Ministry of Defence (MoD). The company is engaged in building and repairing of ships, submarines, and various types of vessels and related engineering products for its customers.

Recently, on December 20, the ‘Navratna’ CPSE delivered the First Stealth Frigate of Project 17A Class Ship and the Fourth Stealth Destroyer of Project 15B Class Guided Missile Destroyer i.e. Yard 12707 (SURAT) to the Indian Navy.

“Nilgiri is the First of Class (FoC) ship of Project 17A. This Ship features cutting edge advanced technology and is comparable to the finest ships of similar class anywhere in the world. Surat, on the other hand, is the fourth ship of Project 15B and is a potent platform capable of undertaking a variety of tasks and missions, spanning the full spectrum of maritime warfare. It is armed with supersonic Surface-to-Surface ‘Brahmos’ missiles and ‘Barak-8’ Medium Range Surface to Air Missiles,” Mazagon Dock said.

Mazagon Dock Financials

In the July-September quarter of the current financial year (Q2FY25), Mazagon Dock reported revenue from operations worth Rs 2,757 crore, up from Rs 1,828 crore year-on-year (Y-o-Y).

Its Ebitda climbed to Rs 776 crore from Rs 437 crore, while profit after tax increased to Rs 564 crore from Rs 313 crore Y-o-Y.

Both these metrics, however, were down quarter-on-quarter (Q-o-Q) from Rs 913 crore and Rs 666 crore, respectively.