Transrail Lighting IPO listing: Shares list at 36% premium on BSE, NSE

Transrail Lighting IPO listing: On BSE, the shares listed at Rs 585.15 per share, reflecting a premium of Rs 153.15, or 35.45 per cent, which was in line with market expectation

Sirali Gupta Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 27 2024 | 10:39 AM IST
Transrail Lighting Limited IPO listing: Shares of Transrail Lighting made a positive debut on bourses on Friday, December 27, 2024, listing at Rs 585.15 per share, reflecting a premium of Rs 153.15, or 35.45 per cent on BSE, against the issue price of Rs 432. On National Stock Exchange (NSE), Transrail Lighting Limited shares listed at a premium of 36.5 per cent or Rs 158 at Rs 590 per share. The listing was in line with the market expectations.
 
Ahead of the listing, Transrail Lighting shares were trading at Rs 597 per share, reflecting a grey market premium (GMP) of Rs 165, or 38.19 per cent, over the issue price, according to sources tracking grey market activities. 
 
Transrail Lighting's initial public offering (IPO) was a book-built issue of Rs 838.91 crore. It combined a fresh issue of 9.3 crore shares aggregating to Rs 400 crore and an offer for sale of 10.2 million shares aggregating to Rs 438.91 crore by a promoter Ajanma Holdings Pvt Ltd. Available at a price band of Rs 410-432, and a lot size of 34 shares, the IPO received overwhelming participation from investors. 
 
The public offering, which was available for subscription from Thursday, December 19, 2024, till Monday, December 23, 2024, ended with an oversubscription of 80.80 times, according to NSE data.
 
Transrail Lighting announced that it raised Rs 245.97 crore from anchor investors on the bidding concluded on December 18, 2024. 

Link Intime India is the registrar for the issue, while Inga Ventures Pvt Ltd, Axis Capital Ltd, Hdfc Bank Ltd, and IDBI Capital Market Services Ltd are the book-running lead managers of the Transrail Lighting IPO.  Also Check: Unimech Aerospace IPO Allotment
 
The company will utilise the proceeds from the public offering for funding incremental working capital requirements, to support capital expenditure, and for general corporate purposes.
 
Transrail Lighting is one of the leading Indian engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) companies with a primary focus on the power transmission and distribution business and integrated manufacturing facilities for lattice structures, conductors, and monopoles.
First Published: Dec 27 2024 | 10:01 AM IST

