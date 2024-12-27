Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Power Mech Projects gains 3% after securing order worth Rs 186 cr

Shares of Power Mech Projects surged 2.96 per cent at Rs 2,586.65 a piece on the BSE in Friday's intraday trade

Representational image
SI Reporter New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 27 2024 | 11:22 AM IST
Shares of Power Mech Projects surged 2.96 per cent at Rs 2,586.65 a piece on the BSE in Friday’s intraday trade. Power Mech Projects share price rose after the company secured a Rs 186 crore order from Jaiprakash Power Ventures Limited (JPVL).
 
The order entails providing field operation and maintenance services for the 2 x 660MW Jaypee Nigrie Super Thermal Power Plant located in Nigrie, Madhya Pradesh, over a five-year period starting from January 1, 2025, to December 31, 2029, the company said in an exchange filing on Thursday. 
 
Power Mech Projects is a leading integrated power infrastructure services company in India. It specializes in providing comprehensive services, including the erection, testing, and commissioning of boilers, turbines, and generators (ETC-BTG), as well as balance of plant (BOP) works, civil construction, and operation and maintenance (O&M) services. 
 
The company operates across three main business verticals: Erection Works, Operation & Maintenance Services, and Civil Works, delivering end-to-end solutions for the power and infrastructure sectors.
 
The company reported a 35.60 per cent increase in consolidated net profit, reaching Rs 69.51 crore in Q2 FY25, compared to Rs 51.26 crore in the same quarter last year. 
 
Revenue from operations grew by 11.04 per cent, rising to Rs 1,035.49 crore from Rs 932.49 crore during the corresponding period. Additionally, the profit before tax (PBT) increased by 25.71 per cent YoY, amounting to Rs 100.90 crore in Q2FY25 compared to Q2FY24.

Power Mech Projects share price history

Power Mech Projects stock has outperformed the market in the last six months as it has risen 2 per cent, while gaining 23 per cent in the last one year. In comparison BSE Sensex has fallen 0.43 per cent in the last six months and 9.5 per cent in a year.

The company has a total market capitalisation of Rs 8,062 crore. Its shares are trading at a price to earnings multiple of 15.29 times at an earning per share of Rs 166.59. 
 
At 11:12 AM, the stock price of the company advanced by 1.50 per cent at Rs 2,549.95 a piece on the BSE. By comparison, the BSE’s Sensex was up 0.57 per cent to 78,921.28 level.
 
Topics :Buzzing stocksMarkets Sensex NiftyBSE NSEPower Mech Projects

First Published: Dec 27 2024 | 11:22 AM IST

