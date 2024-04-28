Home / Markets / News / Mcap of 6 most valued firms rise Rs 1.30 trn; SBI, ICICI Bank top gainers

Mcap of 6 most valued firms rise Rs 1.30 trn; SBI, ICICI Bank top gainers

The mcap of Tata Consultancy Services went lower by Rs 5,282.41 crore to Rs 13,79,522.50 crore, and that of Hindustan Unilever Limited diminished by Rs 2,525.81 crore to Rs 5,21,961.70 crore

Last week, the BSE benchmark advanced 641.83 points or 0.87 per cent | File image
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 28 2024 | 12:11 PM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The combined market valuation of six of the top-10 most valued firms increased Rs 1,30,734.57 crore last week, with State Bank of India and ICICI Bank emerging as the biggest gainers in line with an overall positive trend in equities.

Last week, the BSE benchmark advanced 641.83 points or 0.87 per cent.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

The valuation of the State Bank of India rallied Rs 45,158.54 crore to Rs 7,15,218.40 crore.

ICICI Bank's market valuation rose Rs 28,726.33 crore to Rs 7,77,750.22 crore.

Bharti Airtel added Rs 20,747.99 crore to Rs 7,51,406.35 crore, and that of ITC jumped Rs 18,914.35 crore to Rs 5,49,265.32 crore.

The market capitalisation (mcap) of Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) advanced by Rs 9,487.5 crore to Rs 6,24,941.40 crore, and that of Infosys went up by Rs 7,699.86 crore to Rs 5,93,636.31 crore.

However, the mcap of Reliance Industries declined by Rs 26,115.56 crore to Rs 19,64,079.96 crore.

The valuation of HDFC Bank dipped by Rs 16,371.34 crore to Rs 11,46,943.59 crore.

The mcap of Tata Consultancy Services went lower by Rs 5,282.41 crore to Rs 13,79,522.50 crore, and that of Hindustan Unilever Limited diminished by Rs 2,525.81 crore to Rs 5,21,961.70 crore.

Reliance Industries remained the most valued firm from the top-10 pack, followed by Tata Consultancy Services, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Bharti Airtel, State Bank of India, LIC, Infosys, ITC and Hindustan Unilever.

Also Read

ICICI Bank to report Q4 results on April 27; here's what analysts expect

Q3 preview: 3 reasons why SBI may report weak results in December quarter

ICICI Bank Q3 loan book may grow 19%; asset quality seen steady: Analysts

HDFC Bank Q3 preview: In a steady quarter, analysts expect NIM to expand

Investment strategy alert: HDFC Bank Q4 performance and future outlook

Sebi allows AIFs to pledge shares in companies that invest in infra sector

ATC Telecom Infra exits Vodafone Idea, sells entire stake for Rs 1,840 cr

Alphabet, Microsoft earnings show hefty AI bets are driving growth

BSE likely to shell out more as regulatory fee on options volume

Four entities pay Rs 3 crore to settle front running trade case with Sebi

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :market capitalisationmarket capsbiICICI Bank

First Published: Apr 28 2024 | 11:22 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story