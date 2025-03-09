Mcap of 7 of top-10 valued firms jumps Rs 2.10 trn; RIL, TCS major winners

The combined market valuation of seven of the top 10 most valued companies surged by Rs 2,10,254.96 crore last week, with Reliance Industries and Tata Consultancy Services emerging as the biggest gainers.

Last week, the BSE Sensex climbed 1,134.48 points or 1.55 per cent, and the NSE Nifty rose 427.8 points or 1.93 per cent.

The market capitalisation (mcap) of Reliance Industries surged by Rs 66,985.25 crore to Rs 16,90,328.70 crore.

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) market valuation climbed by Rs 46,094.44 crore to Rs 13,06,599.95 crore. With this sharp rise in its market valuation, TCS again rose to the second rank in the top-10 most-valued firms chart.

The mcap of State Bank of India zoomed by Rs 39,714.56 crore to Rs 6,53,951.53 crore and that of Bharti Airtel advanced by Rs 35,276.3 crore to Rs 9,30,269.97 crore.

ITC's market valuation rallied by Rs 11,425.77 crore to Rs 5,05,293.34 crore and that of ICICI Bank surged Rs 7,939.13 crore to Rs 8,57,743.03 crore.

Hindustan Unilever added Rs 2,819.51 crore, taking its market capitalisation to Rs 5,17,802.92 crore.

However, the mcap of HDFC Bank plunged by Rs 31,832.92 crore to Rs 12,92,578.39 crore and Bajaj Finance's market valuation tanked by Rs 8,535.74 to Rs 5,20,981.25 crore.

The mcap of Infosys dipped by Rs 955.12 crore to Rs 7,00,047.10 crore.

Reliance Industries remained the most valued company, followed by TCS, HDFC Bank, Bharti Airtel, ICICI Bank, Infosys, State Bank of India, Bajaj Finance, Hindustan Unilever and ITC.