Home / Markets / News / Mcap of 8 of most valued firms climbs Rs 1.47 trn; LIC, RIL major gainers

Mcap of 8 of most valued firms climbs Rs 1.47 trn; LIC, RIL major gainers

The valuation of LIC zoomed Rs 40,163.73 crore to Rs 6,16,212.90 crore

Stock market, Indian stock market
Photo: Bloomberg
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 19 2024 | 11:06 AM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Eight of the top-10 most valued firms added Rs 1,47,935.19 crore in market valuation last week, with Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) and Reliance Industries emerging as the biggest gainers.

Last week, the BSE benchmark climbed 1,341.47 points or 1.84 per cent.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

The National Stock Exchange (NSE) and BSE conducted a special trading session in the equity and equity derivative segments on May 18 to check their preparedness for handling major disruptions or failures at the primary site.

The valuation of LIC zoomed Rs 40,163.73 crore to Rs 6,16,212.90 crore.

Reliance Industries added Rs 36,467.26 crore, taking its market valuation to Rs 19,41,110.70 crore.

The valuation of Bharti Airtel climbed Rs 26,492.61 crore to Rs 7,64,917.29 crore, and that of HDFC Bank rallied by Rs 21,136.71 crore to Rs 11,14,163.29 crore.

The market capitalisation (mcap) of ICICI Bank soared Rs 9,570.68 crore to Rs 7,94,404.51 crore, and that of Infosys went up by Rs 7,815.51 crore to Rs 5,99,376.39 crore.

ITC's mcap jumped Rs 4,057.54 crore to Rs 5,44,895.67 crore, while State Bank of India added Rs 2,231.15 crore to Rs 7,32,576.77 crore.

However, the mcap of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) declined by Rs 16,588.94 crore to Rs 13,92,963.69 crore and that of Hindustan Unilever dipped by Rs 6,978.29 crore to Rs 5,46,843.87 crore.

Reliance Industries continued to remain the most valued firm, followed by TCS, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Bharti Airtel, State Bank of India, LIC, Infosys, Hindustan Unilever and ITC.

Also Read

LIC stock up 5.5% as Sebi gives 3 more yrs to meet public shareholding norm

LIC extends rally, surges 23% in two weeks; hits highest level in CY 2023

LIC hits 19-mth high, up 7% on getting 1-time exemption to achieve 25% MPS

M-cap of 7 most valued cos add Rs 3.04 trn; HDFC Bank, LIC biggest gainers

LIC receives another Income Tax demand notice worth Rs 1,370.60 crore

Defense stocks on a roll; BDL, BEL, HAL, Cochin Shipyard rally 5%

Nestle India up 3% as shareholders reject high royalty payment to parent Co

JSW Steel stock falls 2% as profit plunges 65% in Q4

Amber Enterprises stock gains 1% after Q4 net rises 9%

Bharat Dynamics zooms 22% in 3 days; Board to announce Q4 results on May 30

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :mcapmarket capitalisationmarket capLIC Reliance Industries

First Published: May 19 2024 | 11:06 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story