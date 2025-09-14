Mcap of 8 top valued firms jumps by ₹1.69 trn, Bajaj Finance biggest winner

The combined market valuation of eight of the top-10 most valued firms jumped by ₹1,69,506.83 crore last week in tandem with an optimistic trend at the Dalal Street, where Bajaj Finance emerged as the biggest gainer.

Last week, the BSE benchmark jumped 1,193.94 points or 1.47 per cent.

From the top-10 pack, Reliance Industries, HDFC Bank, TCS, Bharti Airtel, ICICI Bank, State Bank of India, Infosys and Bajaj Finance were the gainers, while Hindustan Unilever Ltd and LIC faced erosion from their valuation.

The market valuation of Bajaj Finance jumped ₹40,788.38 crore to ₹6,24,239.65 crore.

Infosys added ₹33,736.83 crore taking its valuation to ₹6,33,773.30 crore.

The market capitalisation (mcap) of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) surged ₹30,970.83 crore to ₹11,33,926.72 crore and that of Reliance Industries zoomed ₹27,741.57 crore to ₹18,87,509.28 crore. State Bank of India's valuation climbed ₹15,092.06 crore to ₹7,59,956.75 crore and that of ICICI Bank rallied ₹10,644.91 crore to ₹10,12,362.33 crore. The mcap of HDFC Bank edged higher by ₹6,141.63 crore to ₹14,84,585.95 crore and that of Bharti Airtel went up by ₹4,390.62 crore to ₹10,85,737.87 crore. However, the valuation of Hindustan Unilever dropped by ₹12,429.34 crore to ₹6,06,265.03 crore. The mcap of Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) declined by ₹1,454.75 crore to ₹5,53,152.67 crore.