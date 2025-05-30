MCXCurrent Price: ₹6,624 Upside Potential: 32.9% Support: ₹6,250; ₹6,155; ₹6,060 Resistance: ₹7,220; ₹7,830; ₹8,320 MCX stock has rallied over 32 per cent in the last three months. The weekly chart shows that the near-term bias for the stock is likely to remain positive as long as the stock holds above ₹6,250 levels; below which support for MCX stock can be anticipated around ₹6,155 and ₹6,060 levels. Major support for the stock stands at ₹5,800 levels - in the form of the 200-DMA. On the upside, the stock can potentially zoom to a record high, and target levels of ₹8,800. Intermediate resistance for the stock can be seen around ₹7,220, ₹7,830 and ₹8,320 levels. CLICK HERE FOR THE CHART ALSO READ | Deepak Fertilisers, GSFC, RCF: Trading strategy for top fertiliser-related stocks
Firstsource Solutions (FSL)Current Price: ₹382 Upside Potential: 31.7% Support: ₹358; ₹347; ₹326 Resistance: ₹393; ₹422; ₹453; ₹478 Despite today's loss, FSL stock is seen holding a gain of almost 12 per cent thus far in the month of May. Technically, the stock is favourably placed and is seen trading above key moving averages across time-frames. Having said that, some negative divergence is seen on the daily chart, hence the stock may consolidate in the near-term before gaining strength. The daily chart indicates that the near-term bias for FSL stock is likely to remain positive as long as the stock trades above ₹358; below which support for the stock can be anticipated around ₹347 and ₹326 levels. On the upside, the stock needs to break and trade consistently above ₹393 to gain momentum. CLICK HERE FOR THE CHART The yearly Fibonacci chart suggests that the stock can potentially soar to ₹503 levels - thereby surpassing its record high which stands at ₹417.65 - registered on January 7, 2025. Intermediate resistance for the stock can be expected around ₹422, ₹453 and ₹478 levels. ALSO READ: Prostarm Info Systems IPO allotment today | Scoda Tubes IPO Day 3
