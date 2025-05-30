SJVN shares down 5% as company slips into loss in Q4; Key details here

SJVN share price lost 5.1 per cent in trade on Friday, May 30, 2025, logging an intraday low at ₹96.86 per share on BSE. The stock slipped after the company posted Q4 results.

At 11:05 AM, SJVN share price was down 4.7 per cent at ₹97.33 per share on the BSE. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was down 0.25 per cent at 81,431.38. The market capitalisation of the company stood at ₹38,248.7 crore. The 52-week high of the stock was at ₹159.6 per share and the 52-week low of the stock was at ₹80.5 per share.

In the past one year, SJVN shares have lost 23 per cent as compared to Sensex's rise of 10 per cent.

SJVN Q4 results 2025

The power generation company posted its Q4 results, after market hours, on Thursday. In the fourth quarter, the company reported a net loss of ₹127.72 crore as compared to profit of ₹61.08 crore a year ago.

The company's revenue from operations rose by 4.4 per cent to ₹504.4 crore in Q4FY25, it had reported ₹482.91 crore revenue in the corresponding quarter of FY24.

SJVN dividend

The board recommended a final dividend of ₹0.31 per equity share for the financial year 2024-25 subject to the approval of shareholders in the ensuing Annual General Meeting.

The final dividend is in addition to the interim dividend of ₹1.15 per equity share declared in the month of February 2025, for the financial year 2024-25.

About SJVN

SJVN Limited is a Navratna public sector enterprise under the Government of India, established in 1988 as a joint venture between the Government of India and the Government of Himachal Pradesh. Headquartered in Shimla, Himachal Pradesh, SJVN specialises in hydroelectric power generation and has expanded into renewable energy sectors including solar, wind, and battery storage.