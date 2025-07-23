Home / Markets / News / Technical glitch delays Multi-Commodity Exchange trading by an hour on Wed

A technical outage delayed trading on the Multi-Commodity Exchange by an hour, as brokers were unable to place orders until the issue was resolved at 10:15 am

In a later statement, the exchange attributed the delay to “clearing technical processes and file sharing.”
BS Reporter Mumbai
1 min read Last Updated : Jul 23 2025 | 8:36 PM IST
Commencement of trading was delayed on the Multi-Commodity Exchange (MCX) on Wednesday due to a technical outage that prevented order acceptance from brokers. The commodity bourse began trading at 10:15 am, as against the usual start time of 9:15 am.
 
In a later statement, the exchange attributed the delay to “clearing technical processes and file sharing.”
 
This is not the first such incident at MCX. In February 2024, the exchange experienced a delay of over four hours, which was blamed on slow back-end file processing and generation for its members. Several market participants took to social media, pointing out the multiple technical glitches at MCX in recent times.
 

Markets NewscommoditiesCommodity traders

First Published: Jul 23 2025 | 8:36 PM IST

