Technical glitch delays Multi-Commodity Exchange trading by an hour on Wed

Commencement of trading was delayed on the Multi-Commodity Exchange (MCX) on Wednesday due to a technical outage that prevented order acceptance from brokers. The commodity bourse began trading at 10:15 am, as against the usual start time of 9:15 am.

In a later statement, the exchange attributed the delay to “clearing technical processes and file sharing.”

This is not the first such incident at MCX. In February 2024, the exchange experienced a delay of over four hours, which was blamed on slow back-end file processing and generation for its members. Several market participants took to social media, pointing out the multiple technical glitches at MCX in recent times.