5 stocks above ₹10,000 that can rally up to 25% from here

Bosch, Shree Cement, 3M India, Neuland Laboratories and Honeywell Automation are among 18 stocks from the Nifty 500 trading above ₹10,000-mark, and looking strong on technical charts. Details here

Markets, bulls, bears, stocks, trading, technicals, market technical, technical analysis
premium
Shree Cement, Neuland Labs, Honeywell Automation, Bosch and 3M India look favourably placed on technical charts.
Rex Cano Mumbai
4 min read Last Updated : Jul 23 2025 | 11:19 AM IST
One in every 28 stocks from the Nifty 500 trades in five-digits, i.e. a total of 18 out of the Nifty 500 stocks quote above the ₹10,000-mark as of today, July 24, 2025, shows the National Stock Exchange data.  In terms of price per share, MRF tops the table at ₹1,48,800 per share, with a two-week average trading volume of around 7,000 - 10,000 shares. The overall traded volume as of Tuesday, ranged as high as 5.33 lakh shares to a low of 340-odd shares for these shares; with UltraTech Cement at the higher-end, and JSW Holdings at the lower-end on the NSE in terms of volume.  Further data shows that Page Industries and Honeywell Automation India at ₹46,300 and ₹40,530 are the other two most high-priced shares on the stock exchange. The list also includes few of the prominent stocks such as - Maruti Suzuki India, Bosch, Shree Cement, Dixon Technologies, UltraTech Cement, Gillette India, Hitachi Energy (PowerIndia), Solar Industries and Neuland Laboratories.  ALSO READ | Reliance threatens to break key support after 3 months; check downside risk  Here are 5 such high-priced stocks on the BSE and the NSE, which can potentially rally up to 25 per cent from present levels, as per technical charts. 

3M India

Current Price: ₹31,460  Likely Target: ₹36,000  Upside Potential: 14.4%  Support: ₹30,826; ₹30,170  Resistance: ₹31,700; ₹32,135  3M India, yesterday, gave a breakout above its 200-Day Moving Average for the first-time since November 14, 2024. Thus, the near-term bias at the counter is likely to remain positive as long as the stock holds above this long-term moving average which stands at ₹30,170, with near support visible at ₹30,826. 
 
  On the upside, the stock faces an overhead resistance around ₹31,700 and ₹32,135 levels. Break and sustained trade above the same can trigger a rally towards ₹36,000 levels. 

Shree Cement

Current Price: ₹31,775  Likely Target: ₹37,300  Upside Potential: 17.4%  Support: ₹31,850; ₹31,250; ₹30,600  Resistance: ₹32,870; ₹35,600; ₹36,450  Shree Cement is seen trading on a buoyant note on the long-term chart, with bias likely to remain positive above ₹31,850 levels. That apart, the price-to-moving averages action is positive for Shree Cement, with short-term moving averages quoting above the long-term averages. As such, the overall bias is likely to remain favourable as long as the stock trades above ₹30,600 levels; with interim support seen at ₹31,250 levels. 
 
  On the upside, the stock can potentially extend the rally towards ₹37,300 levels, indicates the yearly Fibonacci chart. Intermediate resistance for the stock can be anticipated around ₹32,870, ₹35,600 and ₹36,450 levels. 

Bosch

Current Price: ₹37,700  Likely Target: ₹45,100  Upside Potential: 19.6%  Support: ₹36,525; ₹35,800  Resistance: ₹38,300; ₹40,900; ₹43,000  Bosch continues to remain favourably placed on the technical chart, with the stock firmly trading above its key moving averages across time-frames. The recent phase of consolidation is owing to the overbought conditions on the daily chart.  The stock is expected to find support around ₹36,525 and ₹35,800 levels. On the upside, Bosch stock can potentially rally to ₹45,100 levels, suggest the yearly Fibonacci charts. Key hurdles on the way up can be expected around ₹38,300, ₹40,900 and ₹43,000 levels. 
 
 

Neuland Laboratories

Current Price: ₹13,855  Likely Target: ₹17,300  Upside Potential: 24.9%  Support: ₹13,150; ₹12,800  Resistance: ₹14,600; ₹15,200; ₹16,500  Neuland Labs stock has slipped nearly 11 per cent from its recent high of ₹15,485 hit on July 15. Amid the price correction, the stock may seek support around its 200-DMA, which stands at ₹13,150 levels, or the super trend line support at ₹12,800 levels.  On the other hand, the stock needs to break and trade consistently above ₹14,600 levels, to regain upside momentum. Post which, the stock can potentially surge to ₹17,300 levels, with interim resistance likely around ₹15,200 and ₹16,500 levels. 
 
 

Honeywell Automation India

Current Price: ₹40,530  Likely Target: ₹49,500  Upside Potential: 22.1%  Support: ₹40,260; ₹39,400  Resistance: ₹41,000; ₹41,950; ₹42,450; ₹46,550  Honeywell Automation stock is seen consolidating above its long-term (200-DMA) for the last three weeks. The near-term bias for the stock is likely to remain favourable as long as the stock holds above ₹40,260 and ₹39,400 support levels.  On the upside, the stock faces overhead resistance around its 50-Week Moving Average (50-WMA), the 100-WMA and the 50-Month Moving Average (50-MMA) at ₹41,000, ₹41,950 levels and ₹42,450 levels, respectively. Break and sustained trade above these hurdles shall pave the way for an extended rally towards ₹49,500 levels, with interim resistance likely around ₹46,550 levels, shows the long-term chart. 
 
   

Topics :Market technicalsstock market tradingMarket trendstechnical chartsStocks to buy todaystocks technical analysisTrading strategiesBosch stockNeuland Laboratories3M IndiaHoneywellShree CementStock ideasStock tipstechnical callsstock market bets

First Published: Jul 23 2025 | 11:11 AM IST

