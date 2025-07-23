5 stocks above ₹10,000 that can rally up to 25% from here

3M IndiaCurrent Price: ₹31,460 Likely Target: ₹36,000 Upside Potential: 14.4% Support: ₹30,826; ₹30,170 Resistance: ₹31,700; ₹32,135 3M India, yesterday, gave a breakout above its 200-Day Moving Average for the first-time since November 14, 2024. Thus, the near-term bias at the counter is likely to remain positive as long as the stock holds above this long-term moving average which stands at ₹30,170, with near support visible at ₹30,826.
Shree CementCurrent Price: ₹31,775 Likely Target: ₹37,300 Upside Potential: 17.4% Support: ₹31,850; ₹31,250; ₹30,600 Resistance: ₹32,870; ₹35,600; ₹36,450 Shree Cement is seen trading on a buoyant note on the long-term chart, with bias likely to remain positive above ₹31,850 levels. That apart, the price-to-moving averages action is positive for Shree Cement, with short-term moving averages quoting above the long-term averages. As such, the overall bias is likely to remain favourable as long as the stock trades above ₹30,600 levels; with interim support seen at ₹31,250 levels.
BoschCurrent Price: ₹37,700 Likely Target: ₹45,100 Upside Potential: 19.6% Support: ₹36,525; ₹35,800 Resistance: ₹38,300; ₹40,900; ₹43,000 Bosch continues to remain favourably placed on the technical chart, with the stock firmly trading above its key moving averages across time-frames. The recent phase of consolidation is owing to the overbought conditions on the daily chart. The stock is expected to find support around ₹36,525 and ₹35,800 levels. On the upside, Bosch stock can potentially rally to ₹45,100 levels, suggest the yearly Fibonacci charts. Key hurdles on the way up can be expected around ₹38,300, ₹40,900 and ₹43,000 levels.
Neuland LaboratoriesCurrent Price: ₹13,855 Likely Target: ₹17,300 Upside Potential: 24.9% Support: ₹13,150; ₹12,800 Resistance: ₹14,600; ₹15,200; ₹16,500 Neuland Labs stock has slipped nearly 11 per cent from its recent high of ₹15,485 hit on July 15. Amid the price correction, the stock may seek support around its 200-DMA, which stands at ₹13,150 levels, or the super trend line support at ₹12,800 levels. On the other hand, the stock needs to break and trade consistently above ₹14,600 levels, to regain upside momentum. Post which, the stock can potentially surge to ₹17,300 levels, with interim resistance likely around ₹15,200 and ₹16,500 levels.
Honeywell Automation IndiaCurrent Price: ₹40,530 Likely Target: ₹49,500 Upside Potential: 22.1% Support: ₹40,260; ₹39,400 Resistance: ₹41,000; ₹41,950; ₹42,450; ₹46,550 Honeywell Automation stock is seen consolidating above its long-term (200-DMA) for the last three weeks. The near-term bias for the stock is likely to remain favourable as long as the stock holds above ₹40,260 and ₹39,400 support levels. On the upside, the stock faces overhead resistance around its 50-Week Moving Average (50-WMA), the 100-WMA and the 50-Month Moving Average (50-MMA) at ₹41,000, ₹41,950 levels and ₹42,450 levels, respectively. Break and sustained trade above these hurdles shall pave the way for an extended rally towards ₹49,500 levels, with interim resistance likely around ₹46,550 levels, shows the long-term chart.
One subscription. Two world-class reads.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Access to Exclusive Premium Stories
Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app