5 stocks above ₹10,000 that can rally up to 25% from here

Shree Cement Current Price: ₹31,775 Likely Target: ₹37,300 Upside Potential: 17.4% Support: ₹31,850; ₹31,250; ₹30,600 Resistance: ₹32,870; ₹35,600; ₹36,450 

Shree Cement is seen trading on a buoyant note on the long-term chart, with bias likely to remain positive above ₹31,850 levels. That apart, the price-to-moving averages action is positive for Shree Cement, with short-term moving averages quoting above the long-term averages. As such, the overall bias is likely to remain favourable as long as the stock trades above ₹30,600 levels; with interim support seen at ₹31,250 levels.

On the upside, the stock can potentially extend the rally towards ₹37,300 levels, indicates the yearly Fibonacci chart. Intermediate resistance for the stock can be anticipated around ₹32,870, ₹35,600 and ₹36,450 levels.

Bosch Current Price: ₹37,700 Likely Target: ₹45,100 Upside Potential: 19.6% Support: ₹36,525; ₹35,800 Resistance: ₹38,300; ₹40,900; ₹43,000 

Bosch continues to remain favourably placed on the technical chart, with the stock firmly trading above its key moving averages across time-frames. The recent phase of consolidation is owing to the overbought conditions on the daily chart.The stock is expected to find support around ₹36,525 and ₹35,800 levels. On the upside, Bosch stock can potentially rally to ₹45,100 levels, suggest the yearly Fibonacci charts. Key hurdles on the way up can be expected around ₹38,300, ₹40,900 and ₹43,000 levels.

Neuland Laboratories Current Price: ₹13,855 Likely Target: ₹17,300 Upside Potential: 24.9% Support: ₹13,150; ₹12,800 Resistance: ₹14,600; ₹15,200; ₹16,500 

Neuland Labs stock has slipped nearly 11 per cent from its recent high of ₹15,485 hit on July 15. Amid the price correction, the stock may seek support around its 200-DMA, which stands at ₹13,150 levels, or the super trend line support at ₹12,800 levels.On the other hand, the stock needs to break and trade consistently above ₹14,600 levels, to regain upside momentum. Post which, the stock can potentially surge to ₹17,300 levels, with interim resistance likely around ₹15,200 and ₹16,500 levels.

Honeywell Automation India Current Price: ₹40,530 Likely Target: ₹49,500 Upside Potential: 22.1% Support: ₹40,260; ₹39,400 Resistance: ₹41,000; ₹41,950; ₹42,450; ₹46,550 

Honeywell Automation stock is seen consolidating above its long-term (200-DMA) for the last three weeks. The near-term bias for the stock is likely to remain favourable as long as the stock holds above ₹40,260 and ₹39,400 support levels.On the upside, the stock faces overhead resistance around its 50-Week Moving Average (50-WMA), the 100-WMA and the 50-Month Moving Average (50-MMA) at ₹41,000, ₹41,950 levels and ₹42,450 levels, respectively. Break and sustained trade above these hurdles shall pave the way for an extended rally towards ₹49,500 levels, with interim resistance likely around ₹46,550 levels, shows the long-term chart.

One in every 28 stocks from the Nifty 500 trades in five-digits, i.e. a total of 18 out of the Nifty 500 stocks quote above the ₹10,000-mark as of today, July 24, 2025, shows the National Stock Exchange data.In terms of price per share, MRF tops the table at ₹1,48,800 per share, with a two-week average trading volume of around 7,000 - 10,000 shares. The overall traded volume as of Tuesday, ranged as high as 5.33 lakh shares to a low of 340-odd shares for these shares; with UltraTech Cement at the higher-end, and JSW Holdings at the lower-end on the NSE in terms of volume.Further data shows that Page Industries and Honeywell Automation India at ₹46,300 and ₹40,530 are the other two most high-priced shares on the stock exchange. The list also includes few of the prominent stocks such as - Maruti Suzuki India, Bosch, Shree Cement, Dixon Technologies, UltraTech Cement, Gillette India, Hitachi Energy (PowerIndia), Solar Industries and Neuland Laboratories.Here are 5 such high-priced stocks on the BSE and the NSE, which can potentially rally up to 25 per cent from present levels, as per technical charts.

3M India Current Price: ₹31,460 Likely Target: ₹36,000 Upside Potential: 14.4% Support: ₹30,826; ₹30,170 Resistance: ₹31,700; ₹32,135 

3M India, yesterday, gave a breakout above its 200-Day Moving Average for the first-time since November 14, 2024. Thus, the near-term bias at the counter is likely to remain positive as long as the stock holds above this long-term moving average which stands at ₹30,170, with near support visible at ₹30,826.

On the upside, the stock faces an overhead resistance around ₹31,700 and ₹32,135 levels. Break and sustained trade above the same can trigger a rally towards ₹36,000 levels.