NSE issues retail algo trading rulebook, mandates strategy registration

With new norms taking effect for retail algorithmic (algo) trading from August 1, the National Stock Exchange (NSE) has released an operational rulebook aimed at fostering a safer and more transparent environment for traders using automated systems.

The guidelines issued on Tuesday mandate the registration of all algo strategies, each of which will receive a unique identification (ID).

Brokers will now be permitted to offer direct API access to their retail clients, though registration is mandatory. Further, it will be the brokers’ responsibility to ensure that only eligible clients use the API or related facilities.

For tech-savvy retail traders using their own algos, brokers will be required to disclose the PAN and unique client code of such clients.

The application and registration of algo strategies must be done through a broker, with the algo ID allotted by the exchange. If there are more than 10 orders per second, the broker must register the algos developed by clients. Under the new framework, brokers will be held accountable for all orders routed through their terminals. The algo provider, in such cases, will act as an agent of the broker. The guidelines also prescribe several checks, including those related to price, quantity, order value, and position limits. This operational framework follows a circular issued by the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) in February, which sought to address grey areas in algo trading and ensure appropriate safeguards for retail participants.

Market participants had called the guidelines necessary, citing the rise in retail participation and the growing share of algo trades. Algo trading is now widespread across both institutional and retail segments. Algo trading involves executing trades using pre-programmed strategies based on parameters such as price movements and volumes, allowing for automated buying or selling of securities. In FY25, the share of algo trading surged to 70 per cent in equity derivatives (notional turnover), according to the NSE Market Pulse report. Nilesh Sharma, executive director and president, SAMCO Securities, noted: “These regulations bring much-needed clarity by clearly defining what qualifies as an algo strategy. Notably, low-frequency strategies—those generating fewer than 10 orders per second—are not classified as high-frequency algos. This distinction significantly reduces the compliance burden for retail users deploying simpler, rule-based systems, encouraging wider adoption of technology-driven trading in a responsible manner.”

All algo providers will have to be empanelled with the exchange, except those that are in-house and provided by brokers. The turnaround time for empanelment has been set at T+30 working days, while strategy registration will be completed in T+10 working days. Registration for execution algos—where the logic is disclosed—will follow a fast-track process and be completed in T+7 working days. While registering for ‘blackbox’ or ‘whitebox’ algos, disclosures on the basic risk management system and an auditor certificate will be required. For blackbox algos—where logic is not disclosed—Sebi has mandated registration of the algo provider as a research analyst.