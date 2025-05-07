Medical device company share price zooms 47% in 1 month. Do you own?

Poly Medicure share price today: , a leading medical device company with a dominant position in India's medical consumables market, rallied 5 per cent to ₹2,922 on the BSE in Wednesday’s intra-day trade after it reported a healthy financial performance for the quarter ended March 2025 (Q4FY25). Shares of Poly Medicure , a leading medical device company with a dominant position in India's medical consumables market, rallied 5 per cent to ₹2,922 on the BSE in Wednesday’s intra-day trade after it reported a healthy financial performance for the quarter ended March 2025 (Q4FY25).

The stock price of the company is trading at its highest level in calendar year 2025. It had hit a 52-week high of ₹3,350 touched on November 1, 2024. In the past one month, the stock price of Poly Medicure has zoomed 47 per cent, as compared to 2.6 per cent rise in the BSE Sensex.

Poly Medicure Q4 result

Revenue from operations increased by 17 per cent to ₹440.80 crore in Q4FY25 over the previous year quarter. Export revenue growth was driven by continued strong performance in key international markets. Geopolitical tensions and tariff war has created short term demand uncertainty in certain export markets, the company said.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation (Ebitda) grew by 24 per cent to ₹119.5 crore in Q4FY25 on a YoY basis, reflecting strong earnings capability from core operations. Ebitda margin has improved by 160 bps to 27 per cent in Q4FY25. Profit after tax increased by 34 per cent in Q4FY25.

Management commentary

The current ongoing geopolitical condition as well as uncertainty created due to US imposed tariffs may create short term pressure on demand in certain export markets. The management believes that the India MedTech sector is well-positioned to benefit from this situation on a longer term basis as global customers look to create alternate supply chains.

The company’s investment in 3 new plants is going on strongly, which the management believes positions the company very strongly to achieve the significant growth opportunities.

Crisil’s view on Poly Medicure

Continuous capacity addition and product innovation and development will support revenue growth over the medium term as well. Ebitda margin is expected to remain stable at 26-27 per cent over the medium term. The margin should be supported by better economies of scale, which in turn will be led by steady capacity utilisation, modernisation of facilities and cost-cutting initiatives.

The PolyMed group will continue to benefit from its healthy market position in the medical devices industry and continuous focus on product development. Further diversification in product portfolio, lowering dependence on core products, will be a key monitorable.

About Poly Medicure

Poly Medicure is a leading medical device manufacturer and exporter from India, with its products sold in over 125 countries, making a significant global impact on healthcare. With a robust portfolio of over 200 medical devices and more than 300 patents, Polymed offers a comprehensive range of medical devices across 12 medical therapies, including infusion therapy, vascular access, dialysis and renal care, critical care, cardiology, oncology, transfusion, diagnostics, gastroenterology, anaesthesia and respiratory care, urology, and surgery and wound management.