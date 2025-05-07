Operation Sindoor: Pakistan stock market bleeds, Karachi index tanks 5.5%

Pakistan Stock Exchange, Operation Sindoor: Pakistan stock market suffered a major blow on Wednesday, May 7, 2025, as investors grappled with India's overnight strikes on nine terrorists' sites, under ' Pakistan stock market suffered a major blow on Wednesday, May 7, 2025, as investors grappled with India's overnight strikes on nine terrorists' sites, under ' Operation Sindoor ', in Pakistan and Pakistan Occupied Kashmir.

Since the barbaric Pahalgam terror attack, the KSE-100 index has shed 3.7 per cent, while the domestic Sensex index has moved higher by around 1.5 per cent. Pakistan's key stock market index, Karachi-100, tumbled 6,272 points (5.5 per cent) in early hours on Wednesday, dropping to a low of 107,296.64, against Tuesday's closing level of 113,568.51.

India strikes Pakistan with 'Operation Sindoor'

In an overnight strike on various "terrorist infrastructures" harboured on Pakistan's soil, Indian armed forces carried out "Operation Sindoor", destroying nine structures in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (POK), in response to the Pahalgam terror attack.

All three Indian armed forces -- the Indian Army, the Indian Navy, and the India Air Force -- conducted a coordinated operation to strike terrorists' locations with missiles, which were allegedly used to plan the terror attack in Pahalgam on April 22, 2025.

The precision strikes, as per the Indian Armed Forces, were launched at 1:44 AM today, hitting four targets inside Pakistan and five in PoK.

News agency PTI has reported that India has struck four locations of Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) , three of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), and two of Hizbul Mujahideen (HM) terror groups in the intelligence-based air force strikes.

Notably, the strikes come on the day India has planned civil defence mock drills across 244 districts. The defence mock drill on May 7 will include high-alert situations such as Air raid sirens, evacuation drills, blackout exercises, and camouflage operations.

Pakistan retaliates against Operation Sindoor

Meanwhile, Pakistan violated ceasefire across the Line of Control (LoC) yet again, soon after the strikes by India, and carried out heavy firing along the border. As per reports, Pakistan fired artillery in Jammu and Kashmir's Bhimber Gali area.

The Indian Army is responding "appropriately in a calibrated manner", officials told news agencies.

India's economic strike on Pakistan against Pahalgam Attack

Soon after the Pahalgam attack, India announced suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty, revocation of all visas issued to Pakistani nationals, and declaring Pakistani officials in the High Commission as "persona non-grata".