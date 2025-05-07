Stock Market LIVE: GIFT Nifty signals gap-down open for Nifty, Sensex, after Operation Sindoor

Stock Market LIVE Updates, Wednesday, May 7, 2025: Indian stock markets are expected to be buffeted by the impact of India's strikes on terror camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday, May 6 night, in response to the April 22 Pahalgam terrorist attack.

According to a Ministry of Defence (MoD) statement, a total of nine sites were targeted by the Indian armed forces, in an operation called 'Operation Sindoor' on the intervening night of May 6 and 7.

Apart from that, fourth quarter results from companies including Coal India and Dabur, among others, global market moves, and trading activities of foreign institutional investors, are also likely to be on investors' radar.

In that backdrop, at 6:37 AM, GIFT Nifty futures were trading at 24,282, around 150 points behind Nifty futures' last close.

READ MORE In other news, India and the UK said on Tuesday that they have concluded the discussions for a free trade agreement aimed at boosting the strategic and economic ties between the two countries, after nearly three and a half years of negotiations.

In the primary markets, Arunaya Organics IPO (NSE SME) will list today, while Srigee DLM IPO (BSE SME) and Manoj Jewellers IPO (BSE SME) will close for subscription.