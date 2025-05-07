Stock Market LIVE: GIFT Nifty signals gap-down open for Nifty, Sensex, after Operation Sindoor

Stock Market LIVE Updates, Wednesday, May 7, 2025: Indian stock markets are expected to be buffeted by the impact of India's strikes on terror camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday, May 6 night, in response to the April 22 Pahalgam terrorist attack.
Apart from that, fourth quarter results from companies including Coal India and Dabur, among others, global market moves, and trading activities of foreign institutional investors, are also likely to be on investors' radar.
In that backdrop, at 6:37 AM, GIFT Nifty futures were trading at 24,282, around 150 points behind Nifty futures' last close.
In other news, India and the UK said on Tuesday that they have concluded the discussions for a free trade agreement aimed at boosting the strategic and economic ties between the two countries, after nearly three and a half years of negotiations. READ MORE
In the primary markets, Arunaya Organics IPO (NSE SME) will list today, while Srigee DLM IPO (BSE SME) and Manoj Jewellers IPO (BSE SME) will close for subscription.
7:56 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Operation Sindoor: Why was Bahawalpur targeted? Its Jaish, Masood Azhar link
Stock Market LIVE Updates: In a high-stakes counterterror operation in the early hours of Wednesday (May 7), the Indian armed forces conducted coordinated overnight strikes on nine terrorist facilities inside Pakistan, targeting the deep infrastructure of Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) and Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT). The operation, codenamed ‘Operation Sindoor,’ marks one of the most extensive cross-border actions by India since the Balakot airstrikes of 2019.
Pakistan has officially acknowledged that nine sites were hit in the strikes, including locations in Kotli, Muridke and Bahawalpur — all known hubs of extremist activity. Bahawalpur, Pakistan’s 12th largest city, was not randomly chosen. It reportedly serves as the nerve centre of Jaish-e-Mohammed, the group responsible for multiple attacks on Indian soil over the past two decades. Located around 400 km from Lahore, Bahawalpur houses the group’s operational headquarters at the Jamia Masjid Subhan Allah, also known as the Usman-o-Ali campus. READ MORE
7:44 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: 'Justice is served': Indian Army strikes nine terror camps in Pak and PoJK
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Moments after India confirmed its precision strikes on terrorist camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK) in response to the April 22 Pahalgam attack, the Indian Army declared "Justice is served" on X (formerly Twitter).
The Army's Additional Directorate General of Public Information (ADG PI) reinforced this sentiment with a post stating, "Justice is Served." This followed an earlier, more assertive post from the same handle: "Ready to Strike, Trained to Win." READ MORE
7:40 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Operation Sindoor: What we know so far about Indian missile strikes in Pak
Stock Market LIVE Updates: The Indian armed forces executed strikes on terrorist infrastructure within Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK) in the early hours of Wednesday, May 7, in response to the deadly April 22 Pahalgam terror attacks, which resulted in the deaths of 26 civilians.
The Ministry of Defence (MoD) announced the operation, codenamed 'Operation Sindoor', stating, "The Indian armed forces launched ‘Operation Sindoor’, hitting terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir from where terrorist attacks against India have been planned and directed. Altogether, nine sites have been targeted." READ MORE
7:36 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Pahalgam: India hits 9 terror sites in Pakistan, PoK with precision strikes
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Following the April 22 Pahalgam terrorist attack, India's armed forces conducted precision strikes in the early hours of Wednesday, targeting terrorist camps located in both Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir. The Ministry of Defence (MoD) reported that a total of nine sites were struck in the operation, codenamed 'Operation Sindoor'.
According to the MoD, the operation specifically targeted terrorist infrastructure used for planning and directing attacks against India. The statement emphasised that the actions were "focused, measured and non-escalatory," clarifying that no Pakistani military installations were targeted. READ MORE
7:32 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Asia-Pacific markets mostly higher
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Markets in the Asia Pacific region were mostly higher, with Hong Kong leading gains, following reports that US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and trade representative Jamieson Greer are likely to meen their Chinese counterparts this week.
Apar from that, China's central bank announced a 10 basis point cut to 1.4 per cent, from 1.5 per cent in the seven day reverse repurchases rates, along with a 50 basis point lowering of the reserve requirement ratio.
Following that, Hong Kong's Hang Seng index was higher by 1.63 per cent, and mainland China's CSI 300 was ahead by 0.66 per cent.
Japan’s Nikkei 225 lost 0.15 per cent, and the Topix gained 0.22 per cent. South Korea’s Kospi was ahead by 0.4 per cent and the small-cap Kosdaq lost 0.33 per cent.
Australia’s benchmark S&P/ASX 200 climbed 0.17 per cent.
7:20 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Wall Street declines as US-China talk trade
Stock Market LIVE Updates: US markets declined on Tuesday overnight. The Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 0.95 per cent to end at 40,829, the S&P 500 declined 0.77 per cent to settle at 5,606.91, and the Nasdaq Composite shed 0.87 per cent to end at 17,689.66.
Meanwhile, US stock futures advanced, with Dow Jones futures adding 0.63 per cent, S&P 500 futures gaining 0.75 per cent, and Nasdaq 100 futures climbing 0.86 per cent.
7:12 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Good morning readers! Track the latest live market updates here