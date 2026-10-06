Meesho share price surges 10% in two days on heavy volume

Meesho share price movement

Meesho’s share price extended its rally, surging 5 per cent to ₹240.40 on the BSE in Tuesday’s intra-day deals amid heavy volume after the company said its content commerce net merchandise value (NMV) grew 152 per cent year-on-year (YoY), powered by Bharat’s homemakers and young graduates. In the past two trading days, the stock price of the e-commerce firm rallied 10 per cent. It hit a record high of ₹254.65 on December 18, 2025.

At 01:39 PM, Meesho traded 5.4 per cent higher at ₹238.60, as compared to a 0.75 per cent rise in the BSE Sensex . A combined 25.28 million equity shares changed hands on the NSE and BSE.

Check - TOP GAINERS NSE | TOP LOSERS NSE Meesho is one of the largest e-commerce companies in India and operates as a pure-play online marketplace. In fact, it is the largest e-commerce platform in India by volume, driven by its focus on value-conscious consumers and long-tail supply. The company commenced operations in 2015 as a social commerce platform, enabling individuals and small entrepreneurs to sell products through WhatsApp and other social channels. Meesho’s NMV via content commerce ecosystem grew 152% YoY Meesho, India’s largest e-commerce platform by annual transacting users and placed orders, announced that NMV through its content commerce ecosystem grew 152 per cent YoY supported by over 160,000 active creators over the last 12 months across India.

Bharat is at the centre of this participation. Around 90 per cent of Meesho’s active Content Commerce creators are nano creators and 81 per cent creators' are from non-metro India, widening participation beyond established influencers and India’s largest cities. Tier 3 and Tier 4 markets such as Varanasi, Agartala, Jabalpur, Madurai accounted for 66 per cent of Content Commerce orders, highlighting the role smaller towns and cities are playing in creator-led shopping, the company said. Meanwhile, India’s e-commerce market is among the most underpenetrated of any large economy. It is sized at around 6 trillion ($70 billion) in Gross Merchandise Value, just 7 per cent of overall retail, against a penetration of 34 per cent in China, according to Redseer. This gap is a function of structural barriers in India’s e-commerce. India’s retail supply is deeply fragmented, with regional brands and unbranded products accounting for more than 70 per cent of retail spends per Redseer, much of it sold by small sellers who have never come online, Meesho said in its FY26 annual report.

The management believes Meesho is best-placed to unlock this opportunity through its platform. As these barriers come down, latent demand converts into transactions. Internet users in India are projected to approach 1 billion by FY30 from 818 to 853 million in FY25, and the online shopper base is expected to roughly double, according to Redseer. Making commerce affordable to buy and simple to access, in the consumer’s own language and at prices any Indian can pay, is what could turn India’s e-commerce under-penetration from a structural constraint into the largest consumption opportunity in retail, the company said. Jefferies view on Meesho Meesho’s management expects a 25 per cent NMV compound annual growth rate (CAGR) over the next 5 years, supported by user growth, higher order frequency, and logistics efficiencies. Improving commission, financial services optionality & rising penetration in higher value categories position the company for sustained profitable growth. Value-led positioning, Valmo scale & deep reach beyond metros remain the key Meesho moats, said analysts at Jefferies.