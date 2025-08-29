Home / Markets / News / Microcap specialty chemicals stock zooms 68% in 4 days; check name, details

Shares of Titan Biotech hit a six-month high of ₹749.70, as they surged 18 per cent on the BSE in Friday's intra-day trade.

Deepak Korgaonkar Mumbai
Aug 29 2025
Shares of Titan Biotech hit a six-month high of ₹749.70, as they surged 18 per cent on the BSE in Friday’s intra-day trade. In the past four trading days, the market price of microcap stock has zoomed 68 per cent from ₹445.95 on August 22, 2025.
 
The stock of the microcap company was quoting at its highest level since February 2025. It had hit a 52-week high of ₹1,017.85 on October 21, 2024.
 
Currently, Titan Biotech is trading ‘X’ group on the BSE. X group classified equity securities of companies that are only listed/traded at BSE. The company’s market capitalisation stands at ₹613 crore.
 
The company is engaged in manufacture and export of Prepared Culture Media, Biological Goods, Plant Growth Promoters etc. The company manufactures Peptones, Biological Extracts, Culture Media and Chemicals.
 
Titan Biotech plans to promote its products domestically as well as internationally in new markets by participating in important exhibitions, conferences and seminars in and outside India and doing aggressive marketing and advertising to tap the market. The company is developing products for health supplements.
 
The outlook for the biotechnology, nutraceutical and microbiological culture media sector in India seems promising with strong government support for the country's expanding economy and dedication to sustainability and innovation, Titan Biotech said in its FY25 annual report.
 
Biotechnology sector is recognized as one of the key drivers for contributing to India's $5 trillion economy target. The Indian Biotechnology sector is poised to grow exponentially over the next decade. Policy initiatives of the Government of India (GoI) such as Startup India and Make in India programs are aimed to develop India as a world-class Biotechnology and Biomanufacturing hub.
 
The Indian Biotechnology industry was valued at $151.1 billion in 2023, and is projected to reach the national target of $300 billion by 2030.
 
The global nutraceuticals market size was estimated at $591.1 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach $919.1 billion by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.6 per cent from 2025 to 2030. The market growth is attributed to the increasing consumer awareness of preventative healthcare and the link between diet and well-being.
 
The microbiological culture media industry in India is a growing sector, Titan Biotech (TM Media) leading the way in manufacturing and supplying a wide range of products. The industry is driven by research and diagnostic needs in clinical, industrial, and academic settings, with companies offering both dehydrated and ready-to-use culture media, the company said.
 

First Published: Aug 29 2025

