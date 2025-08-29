CLSA stays upbeat on Indian IT stocks; check rationale, top picks here

Analysts at CLSA remained bullish on Indian Information Technology (IT) stocks after Nvidia’s June-quarter results , citing a strong US growth and a revival in discretionary spending.

The IT sector's attractive valuations, both historically and relative to the Nifty and Nasdaq, offer downside protection, CLSA said in a report on August 28. The brokerage picked Infosys and Wipro as top choices, rating them ‘Outperform’ and noting they are among the highest beta stocks.

Companies like Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), Infosys, Wipro, and Tech Mahindra have strong capabilities built around the Nvidia ecosystem, CLSA noted. Over the past three months, TCS and Nvidia have collaborated to design AI-native solutions for the telecom sector, giving TCS's telecom clients access to advanced agentic AI and digital twin technologies to enhance operations and business processes.

However, there was cautious optimism seen in the earnings of Wipro and Infosys, with revenues beating the street forecasts. Persistent reported a modest sequential growth, missing estimates along with that of Coforge. ALSO READ: RIL AGM: How to trade Reliance group stocks; check strategy here Nvidia Q2 results The positive ratings for these companies come after the artificial intelligence (AI) darling, Nvidia, reported a 56 per cent surge in quarterly sales to $46.7 billion, slightly above Wall Street estimates. The AI major gave a revenue forecast of roughly $54 billion for the third quarter, in line with estimates. The company approved an additional $60 billion share buyback and projected AI infrastructure spending to reach $3 trillion–$4 trillion by the end of the decade.