Stock Market LIVE: GIFT Nifty hints at positive start; Asian stocks trade mixed, RIL AGM in focus

Stock Market LIVE today, Friday, August 29, 2025: Bulls in the domestic equity markets will look to break the two-day rout on Friday, as traders brace for the Bulls in the domestic equity markets will look to break the two-day rout on Friday, as traders brace for the Annual General Meeting (AGM) of India's biggest company by market capitalisation, Reliance Industries

The GIFT Nifty was up 16 points, or 0.06 per cent, as of 7:40 AM.

Stocks in Asia trade mixed, even as Wall Street surged to another high on positive economic data. Japan's Nikkei was down 0.33 per cent while South Korea's fell 0.17 per cent, weighing on the MSCI AC Asia Pacific index.

China's equity market will be in focus as traders await earnings from top companies such as Alibaba Group Holding Co. and BYD Co. Goldman Sachs strategists raised their 12-month target for the CSI 300 Index to 4,900 from 4,500, Bloomberg reported.

ALSO READ | Stocks of domestic-facing firms lag despite tariff-related hedge calls Overnight, the US stock market hit another high after data showed the economy expanded faster than initially estimated. The S&P 500 index and the tech-heavy Nasdaq closed 0.32 per cent and 0.53 per cent higher, respectively.

Domestic cues

India will release the GDP data for the April-June quarter and the fiscal deficit for April-July. Apart from this, traders will also track the weekly foreign exchange reserves data, post-market hours

Meanwhile, Reliance Industries, NTPC, Oil & Natural Gas Corp., SBI Life Insurance, IndusInd Bank, Apollo Hospitals, Gail India, and SBI Cards are among the companies to hold their annual shareholders’ meetings today

Nifty levels to watch

For day traders, 24,600 is a key level on Nifty , according to Shrikant Chouhan, Head Equity Research, Kotak Securities. Staying below this could drag the index to 24,350–24,300, while a move above 24,600 may extend the pullback towards the 20-day SMA at 24,725 and possibly 24,800, he said.

IPOs today