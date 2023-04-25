Home / Markets / News / Cooling off: Fear gauge hits 3-year low on missing macroeconomic cues

Cooling off: Fear gauge hits 3-year low on missing macroeconomic cues

No big upmove or downmove likely, say market watchers

Sundar Sethuraman Mumbai
Premium
Cooling off: Fear gauge hits 3-year low on missing macroeconomic cues

3 min read Last Updated : Apr 25 2023 | 6:49 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The India VIX Index — a gauge for market volatility — on Tuesday finished at its lowest level in more than three years. The index finished at 11.52 — the lowest since January 2, 2020. The VIX has been falling steadily after climbing to nearly 18 in January.
Also known as the fear gauge, the index is calculated by the National Stock Exchange (NSE) to measure market anticipation of volatility and fluctuations in the near term.
The current reading, indicates that trades are not expecting a big upmove or downmove in the markets due to lack of big macroeconomic (macro) triggers. The market has turned listless this month. Of the 14 trading sessions so far this month, the benchmark NSE Nifty has gained or advanced less than 0.25 per cent on seven occasions.

Also Read

After market shivers, volatility thaws out in second half of 2022

Market volatility forces many companies to let go of their IPO plans

Are the markets ignoring the possibility of higher inflation?

Recap FY23: Five key events that shaped equity markets this fiscal year

Is the Indian stock market losing steam?

Market regulator Sebi issues show-cause notice to Essel's Amit Goenka

Higher raw material costs to hit alcohol firms in fourth quarter

Sebi stops brokers from creating bank guarantees on client funds

Sebi bans brokers from creating bank guarantees on clients' funds

Sebi asks AMCs to file final offer documents digitally as part of Go Green

Topics :India VIXMarketsMarket volatility

First Published: Apr 25 2023 | 10:32 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story