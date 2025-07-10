Monica Alcobev IPO opens on July 16: Here's all you need to know
Monica Alcobev IPO: The initial public offering (IPO) of luxury alcoholic beverage importer Monika Alcobev will open for public subscription on Wednesday, July 16, 2025. The book building issue comprises a fresh issue of 4.9 million equity shares and an offer for sale (OFS) of 1 million equity shares.
According to the red herring prospectus (RHP), the company has reserved not more than 50 per cent of the issue for qualified institutional buyers (QIBs), not less than 35 per cent for retail investors, and 15 per cent for non-institutional investors (NIIs).
Here are the key details of Monica Alcobev IPO:
Monica Alcobev IPO key dates
According to the RHP, the three-day subscription window will, tentatively, close on Friday, July 18, 2025. The basis of the allotment of shares is likely to be finalised on Monday, July 21, 2025. Shares of Monica Alcobev will be listed on the BSE SME platform, tentatively, on Wednesday, July 23, 2025.
However, the lot size and price band have not been disclosed yet.
Monica Alcobev IPO registrar, lead manager
MUFG Intime India, formerly Link Intime, is the issue registrar. Marwadi Chandarana Intermediaries is the sole book-running lead manager.
Monica Alcobev IPO objective
According to the RHP, the company plans to use the net fresh issue proceeds for working capital requirements, repayment of debt and general corporate purposes.
About Monica Alcobev
Monica Alcobev offers a diverse portfolio of premium and luxury alcoholic beverages. The company specialises in importing, sales, distribution, and marketing for luxury spirits, wines and liqueurs throughout India and the Indian subcontinent, including Travel Retail Duty Free Shop. The company holds exclusive selling rights to more than 70 renowned global brands for India and the Indian Subcontinent countries and is responsible for their strategic brand development and market expansion.
Monica Alcobev holds a 19 per cent share in tequila imports, 7.5 per cent share in liqueurs imports, 1.9 per cent share in gin and geneva imports, and 12.3 per cent share in the rum segment, according to the Technopark Report.
Monica Alcobev financial overview
In the financial year 2024-25 (FY25), Monica Alcobev reported revenue from operations of ₹236.24 crore, up 24.8 per cent from ₹189.20 crore in the previous financial year. Its profit after tax (PAT) stood at ₹23.1 crore, up nearly 39.2 per cent from 16.59 crore in the FY24.
