Groww, Zerodha see big drop as 2 million active investors exit top brokers

India’s top four brokerage firms — Groww , Zerodha, Angel One , and Upstox — together lost nearly two million active investors in the first half of 2025, even as the stock markets posted gains for four straight months, Moneycontrol reported. The month of June alone saw a drop of nearly 600,000 active users from these platforms.

This decline follows a strong performance in 2024, during which discount brokers added nearly 10 million active investors. The drop in 2025, however, represents only a small fraction of their total user base, according to Moneycontrol.

-Groww, the largest broker by active clients, lost 600,000 users since January 2025.

-Zerodha followed with a decline of 550,000 users. -Angel One saw a reduction of 450,000 active clients. -Upstox lost just over 300,000 active users. Sebi’s F&O norms hit retail participation This drop is reportedly linked to stricter regulations on futures and options (F&O) trading introduced by the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi). These include tighter margin rules, fewer weekly expiries, increased taxes, and higher capital requirements — all of which have made derivatives trading less appealing to retail investors, the news report said. Traditional and emerging brokers gain ground While top platforms struggle, traditional bank-backed brokers like HDFC Securities, ICICI Securities, and Kotak Securities have managed to grow their active user base. Smaller players like INDMoney, Dhan, and PhonePe’s Share.Market have also attracted new investors in the past six months, the news report said.