Morepen Laboratories shares jumps 8% in trade; up 34% in one month

Morepen Laboratories shares jumped as much as 7.6 per cent in early trade on Tuesday, logging an intra-day high of ₹48.85 on the BSE. The stock extended rally for the third session, rising around 23 per cent.

At 9:50 AM, Morepen Laboratories’ share price was trading 5.44 per cent higher at ₹47.84. In comparison, BSE Sensex was down 0.88 per cent at 82,558.83. Over the past month, Morepen has delivered a 34 per cent return, exceeding the Sensex’s 2.2 per cent gain.

The stock rose for two days after the company announcement of a landmark multi-year contract development and manufacturing organisation (CDMO) agreement valued at approximately ₹825 crore with a global pharmaceutical major.

While the identity of the global partner remains undisclosed, Morepen confirmed that supplies under this mandate are expected to begin within the next four to five months. Execution is slated to continue through the first quarter of the 2026-27 financial year (Q1 FY27), pending standard regulatory and operational clearances. In a regulatory filing, the company described the deal as one of its largest single CDMO contracts to date. Traditionally focused on Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (APIs), Morepen is now positioning its CDMO platform as a strategic extension to drive scale, stability, and long-term value. “The CDMO platform enables deeper collaboration with global pharmaceutical innovators through structured, multi-year supply programmes,” the company stated, noting that its vertically integrated API capabilities are well-suited to meet the growing demand for reliable, long-term manufacturing partners.