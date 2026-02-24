Stocks to buy: Kotak Sec recommends Britannia Ind, Smartworks Coworking

Britannia Industries – Add

CMP – ₹6,088

FV – ₹6,475

Resistance – ₹6,265–₹6,475

Support – ₹6,000–₹5,900

With 60–65 per cent of its portfolio in low-unit packs (LUPs), Britannia Industries is well-placed to benefit from the GST rate revision. The company remains focused on strengthening distribution and brand equity to counter competition. We expect the earnings growth trend to improve going forward, given: 1) improving macro drivers for consumption, 2) continued focus on distribution expansion, 3) product innovation serving as a key impetus, 4) continued investment in the brands, as well as the appointment of a new CMO , and 5) stable key raw material prices.

A few pan-India players have not transitioned to the revised LUP packs under the new GST slabs, which has led to dual price points (₹4.5/₹5 and ₹9/₹10) in the trade, a situation likely to reset in the near term. Meanwhile, Britannia Industries is focused on strengthening distribution and brand equity. Currently, the company’s salience in e-commerce and quick commerce stands in high single digits, and the company expects this to increase to the teens by FY27. Going forward, Britannia Industries plans to launch more digital-first brands, which are also expected to be margin accretive. The Cake, Rusk, Croissant, and Wafers categories grew double-digit during the quarter. Management stated that the contribution from the E-Comm channel to these businesses is 3 times higher than that of biscuits. The new CEO will aim to focus on strengthening the Britannia brand (the company has also hired a new CMO) and building the functional foods category (similar to NutriChoice).